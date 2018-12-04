WATCH SpaceX Sets US Record for Largest Single Launch of Multiple Satellites

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX has successfully launched a rocket with 64 satellites into space, the company said in a press release.

"On Monday, December 3rd at 10:34 a.m. PST, SpaceX successfully launched Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to a low Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California," the release said on Monday. "Carrying 64 payloads, this mission represented the largest single rideshare mission from a US-based launch vehicle to date."

LAUNCH!!! A #SpaceX #Falcon9 launches from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base with SSO-A: Small Satellite Express. The mission features 64 payloads. pic.twitter.com/LMzE8XbvSD — Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) 3 декабря 2018 г.

Six deployments occurred about 13 to 43 minutes after the launch, and Spaceflights will command its own deployments over a period of six hours, the release said. The mission set a record for the largest single launch of satellites from US soil, the release said.

SpaceX has successfully deployed four microsats and a pair of Spaceflight free-flying deployers in orbit. This ends SpaceX’s role in today’s mission, which is now in the hands of Spaceflight's free-flyers to release 60 more satellites in the coming hours. https://t.co/paq40MckXs pic.twitter.com/xTKitu3Jhp — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) 3 декабря 2018 г.

It also marked the first time SpaceX launched the same booster for a third time, the release noted.