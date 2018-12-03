Register
23:32 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA artist rendering shows the mapping of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

    NASA Craft Explores Rare Asteroid That Might Be on Killer Course Toward Earth

    © AP Photo / NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    On Monday, the US space agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrived at a nearby asteroid that’s of great importance to scientists: it might have answers about what early Earth was like, but there’s a decent chance it might hit us, too. The spacecraft will grab a sample and study the rock before coming home.

    While most asteroids orbit between Mars and Jupiter in a band of space that's been dubbed the Asteroid Belt, Bennu is somewhat closer to Earth. NASA scientists think the 484-meter-wide rock was once part of a much larger asteroid, which Space.com suggests was as large as the US state of Connecticut (which is 110 miles wide and 70 miles long), that was blown apart by some colossal collision a billion years ago.

    A photo taken from the surface of Ryugu asteroid
    © Photo: Twitter / HAYABUSA2@JAXA
    WATCH First-Ever VIDEO Filmed From Asteroid Surface

    Now Bennu is slowly spiraling towards the sun, a trajectory that will bring it through Earth's part of the solar system. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory gives Bennu a cumulative 1-in-2,700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2199. The OSIRIS-REx mission is designed, in part, to determine the reality of this danger and help us prepare to prevent such a catastrophe before it occurs.

    That's why NASA has spent $800 million on the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) program, launching a spacecraft to the space rock for an up-close-and-personal inspection of Bennu. That spacecraft arrived there on December 3, at roughly noon EST.

    A fun, interactive program on NASA's OSIRIS-REx page takes you through the stages of the spacecraft's mission.

    The 4,560-pound spacecraft was launched atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 8, 2016. OSIRIS took a trip around the sun before coming back past Earth again, using Earth's gravity as a slingshot to give it the extra speed it needed to get to Bennu.

    Bennu rockets around the sun at 63,000 mph, a bit slower than the Earth's orbital speed, so the craft has been approaching it slowly.

    ​"OSIRIS-REx seeks answers to the questions that are central to the human experience: Where did we come from? What is our destiny?" reads NASA's page about the mission objectives. "Asteroids, the leftover debris from the solar system formation process, can answer these questions and teach us about the history of the sun and planets."

    Mars
    CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Mars
    Touchdown: NASA's InSight Lands on Mars (VIDEO, PHOTO)

    The agency describes Bennu as "a carbonaceous asteroid whose regolith may record the earliest history of our solar system. Bennu may contain the molecular precursors to the origin of life and the Earth's oceans. Bennu is also one of the most potentially hazardous asteroids, as it has a relatively high probability of impacting the Earth late in the 22nd century."

    Arriving at Bennu December 3, OSIRIS-REx will slowly map the surface of the asteroid and analyze its movement and orbital path from an altitude of about 30 meters. This will help scientists understand how much of a danger the asteroid presents to Earth and to draw up potential plans for diverting or deflecting Bennu if it is determined to be on a path for impact with the Earth.

    "Now that we've arrived, we will explore [Bennu's] surface through a series of flybys and orbital campaigns that allow us to determine which areas on Bennu are the safest and have material that can be ingested by our sampling mechanism," Daniella DellaGiustina of the University of Arizona told Sky and Telescope. "We'll do this first globally, and from there prioritize two candidate sample sites. We'll then examine those two sites at even higher resolution."

    self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge
    © AP Photo / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Mysterious Shiny Object on Mars (PHOTO)

    The craft will obtain somewhere between 2 ounces and 4.4 pounds of soil sample from the surface of Bennu using a robotic arm that will blast the surface with a puff of nitrogen gas and collect the pieces that fly off.

    By 2021, the window for OSIRIS-REx's slow return to Earth will open, and it'll set itself on a path that will bring it by the the third planet in September 2023. However, OSIRIS isn't returning to Earth, it's just dropping off its precious cargo. After jettisoning the sample, OSIRIS will redirect itself on a new course, this time entering a stable orbit around the sun.

    Meanwhile, the sample will plummet back down to Earth in what looks like a tiny Apollo capsule, landing somewhere in the Utah desert to be collected by curious NASA scientists.

    Related:

    NASA Asteroid Mission Sampling Arm Tests Okay Ahead of Bennu Arrival
    Duck! Trio of Rocks to Whiz By Earth Saturday, Followed by ‘Skull Asteroid’
    MASCOT Lander Snaps First Image on Asteroid Ryugu (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    possible collision, mapping, return, samples, spacecraft, asteroid, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse