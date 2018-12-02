Launch of Falcon 9 Rocket in California Postponed for Extra Checks of 2nd Stage

"Standing down from tomorrow’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional inspections of the second stage. Working toward a backup launch opportunity on December 3," SpaceX said on Twitter.
Under the new schedule, the launch will take place from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California around 10:32 a.m. local time (18.32 GMT) on December 3.
During the Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express mission, the Falcon 9 rocket must deliver 64 spacecraft from various commercial and government organizations to low-Earth orbit. Among them there are 15 microsatellites (22-220 pounds) and 49 cubesats — small artificial satellites of the Earth for space exploration, including 25 small satellites beloningg to international organizations from 17 countries, including the United States, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Poland, Canada, Brazil and India.
