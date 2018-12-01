Register
09:35 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Galileo satellite system

    UK Will Build Its Own Satellite-Navigation System After Brexit

    ESA/J.Huart
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that Britain would explore the possibility of building its own satellite navigation system instead of relying on the EU’s Galileo, compelling another minister in her Cabinet to resign.

    May announced on Friday that the UK was pulling out of the EU’s satellite navigation system which was designed to compete with the US GPS system and is due to be launched in 2020 with civilian and military variants, the BBC reported.

    READ MORE: Brits Prefer Remaining in EU or Hard Brexit Over PM May's Deal – Poll

    The UK had invested £1.2bn in the creation of Galileo out of the £9bn spent. However, earlier on Friday, Brussels said that as a result of Brexit, the UK would not be allowed access to the part of the system intended for use by government agencies, the armed forces, and emergency responders. The UK demanded an exception, saying it was vital to its military and security interests, Sky News reported.

    May had declared that the British army will not use Galileo and the UK will instead explore options to build its own satellite-navigation system, securing  £92m to look at how it can be done.

    “The commission decided that we would be barred from having full aspects of the Galileo programme and so it is right for us to look for alternatives because it would be wrong to put our [armed] services relying on a system on which they couldn’t be sure of,” May told reporters in Buenos Aires while attending the G20 summit, noting that it “would not be in our national interest.”

    A combination of pictures created in London on April 18, 2017 shows British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May (L) speaking at a press conference during a European Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 9, 2017 and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R) speaking on the fourth day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 28, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / John Thys, Paul Ellis
    May Agrees to Defend Her Brexit Deal to Corbyn on TV in December - Reports
    Whitehall sources said the issue of the £1.2bn invested into the programme was yet to be finally resolved because the UK could still choose to be involved in commercial aspects of the system.

    “We will be discussing our past contributions to the financing of Galileo in the upcoming talks,” a senior UK official said, cited by the Guardian.

    While UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson noted that the development of a new system would be an opportunity to draw on British skills and expertise in satellite technology, noting that it is “crucial to push ahead with plans for our own world-class, independent satellite system,” other members of May's Cabinet weren’t as pleased with the announcement.

    Science Minister Sam Gyimah said the UK’s interests will be “repeatedly and permanently hammered by the EU27 for many years to come”

    “As a minister with the responsibility for space technology I have seen first-hand the EU stack the deck against us time and time again, even while the ink was drying on the transition deal. Galileo is a clarion call that it will be 'EU first', and to think otherwise — whether you are a Leaver or Remainer — is at best incredibly naïve,” Gyimah said, as cited by the BBC.

    BBC
    CC BY 2.0 / Coffee Lover
    Vicargate: BBC Accused of Using Actor to Play Pro-Brexit Panelist on Newsnight
    Gyimah became the 10th minister to resign from the government since May set out her original blueprint for post-Brexit EU-UK relations at Chequers in July. He also added he would be voting against the deal the Prime Minister had eventually negotiated with Brussels.

    The Galileo project had been in work since 1999, when the European Union embarked on a plan to put together its own network of satellites. The first satellites were put in orbit in 2013.

    UK companies have built components for Galileo and one of the project's two Galileo Security Monitoring Centres was previously based in the UK, in Swanwick. The site is now being relocated to Spain.

    Related:

    Public Majority Still Against May’s Brexit Deal Despite Doubled Support – Poll
    No Deal, Christmas! Reported Emotional Blackmail by Tory Whips to Pass Brexit
    Brits Prefer Remaining in EU or Hard Brexit Over PM May's Deal – Poll
    Vicargate: BBC Accused of Using Actor to Play Pro-Brexit Panelist on Newsnight
    Trump’s 'Hard Brexit' Support, 'Designer Babies', UK’s “Pre-Crime” Campaign
    Tags:
    Galileo program, satellite communication system, satellite navigation system, EU Galileo programme, Brexit, Sam Gyimah, Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse