Russian Businessman Repik Expects to Start Selling 1st Cooking Robot in 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexey Repik, the founder of Russia's R-Pharm high-tech pharmaceutical company, told Sputnik on Friday that he planned to begin exporting the world's first fully automated cooking robot in 2019.

Moley Robotics company, which developed the world's first intelligent cooking robot, was established in August 2017. The company is co-owned by Repik, who holds 50 percent of the company's shares.

"We plan to begin the first sales next year," Repik said.

It is planned that the cooking robots will be available for sale in Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to Repik, the system would become fully operational with the development of IoT (Internet of Things, which, in particular, refers to Smart Home technologies) systems to order groceries.

"The key role will belong to the introduction of an alternative system to deliver ingredients because the [cooking] robot stays at home and does not go to the market. Unless this logistics is ensured, the robots' functions will be very limited in performance," Repik said.

Last year, Repik said that the robot's prototype cost over $1 million. The price of the cooking machine indented for sale has not been revealed so far, with Repik saying that he expected the price of the robot to come to about $10,000.