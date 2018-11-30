Register
16:37 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The European Southern Observatory releases fascinating image of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 3981.

    sPHENIX Project: How Scientists Study “Soup” That Gave Rise to Universe

    © Courtesy of the European Southern Observatory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Research conducted with the help of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) has shown that the original state of the Universe was a “soup” known as quark-gluon plasma, which is an almost ideal liquid.

    Its properties are now being studied by the sPHENIX international collaboration involving the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI). Prof. Gunther Rolland of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who co-heads the sPHENIX project, told a collaboration meeting at the NRNU MEPhI about the course of the studies and how they could benefit mankind.

    READ MORE: Black Hole Spinning at Almost Light Speed May Help Explain Universe — Scientists

    The quark-gluon plasma is a high-temperature state, in which the matter of the Universe existed moments after the Big Bang (after a period of its accelerated expansion, when it reached the size approximately equal to that of the solar system). There are several hypotheses that matter can exist in this state in the center of very dense stars.

    Researchers from the sPHENIX collaboration have endeavored for the last 15 years either to confirm or deny these hypotheses, while trying to determine the properties of the quark-gluon plasma.

    "We have discovered that this is the most ideal liquid in existence. But it is still unclear how this property is related to the components of quark-gluon plasma. As it follows from its name, it consists of quarks and gluons. But we are yet to clarify how they interact and if there are any new bound states formed of quarks and gluons that can produce such liquidity at the output," Gunther Roland, co-head of the sPHENIX collaboration, told RIA Novosti.

    This is why sPHENIX scientists are working to build a powerful "microscope" to be able to look into quark-gluon plasma and investigate details of its microscopic structure.

    "The liquid properties are in fact plasma's long-distance properties, or, in other words, those in the longwave area. We know that plasma consists of point quarks and gluons very close to one another. Something very interesting happens during the transition from point items to properties of quark-gluon plasma. This is why we are working on a "microscope" that will show what happens between these two extreme scales of distances," he said.

    READ MORE: Is Dark Matter Forming Eerie Looking 'Cold Stars' in the Universe?

    Studying quark-gluon plasma is one of the determinative probes into the fundamental properties of nature, he went on to say. The ability of quark-gluon plasma to be an almost ideal liquid has something to do with a strong interaction between its components, and what this interaction is all about is yet to be described.

    When (Neutron) Stars Collide
    © NASA .
    Galactic Gems: Powerful Neutron Star Blasts Color Universe Silver, Gold and Platinum
    However, plasma is also one of a series of strongly bound materials that can be found in almost all the various fields of physics. Some of these exist only in theory (the string theory is one example), while some can only be reproduced in a laboratory environment (such as ultracold atom systems). This is the reason why the sPHENIX collaboration, while exploring quark-gluon plasma, seeks not only to elucidate strong interaction properties, which in itself is of great scientific value, but also to relate this research to other areas of research.

    The sPHENIX collaboration is the successor of the PHENIX experiment, but the equipment to be used in a sPHENIX installation has little in common with its predecessor. Working in the same building, the researchers use the same power supply and cooling system. But the equipment that records collisions and identifies all sub-atom particles is of a totally new variety, because data recording systems should have fundamentally different capabilities to describe the origin of quark-gluon plasma's properties.

    The new project involves 15 or so countries, over 75 research institutes and several hundred experts, including Russian scientists and engineers. "One of the main aims of our visit to Russia and the NRNU MEPhI is to expand our team. We have discussed the Russian university's contribution to the experiment in minute detail. Our work together with certain types of detectors that will make up part of the sPHENIX installation goes back a long time and has been fruitful," Gunther Roland said.

    According to the researcher, the NRNU MEPhI is expected to play a major role in creating calorimeters, new recording sub-systems that did not exist before. This new type of calorimeter type is a key element of the sPHENIX project.

    Related:

    Our Universe Could Perish at Any Time, Scientists Say
    First Ever Black Miss Universe Great Britain 'Won Crown With Dreads' (PHOTOS)
    Transgender Person Wins Spain's Beauty Pageant, Aims at Miss Universe
    Tags:
    universe, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse