Register
05:01 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)

    Touch Screens at 8 McDonald’s Locations in London Covered in Fecal Bacteria

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Tech
    Get short URL
    502

    An investigation by Metro.uk and London Metropolitan University of the cleanliness of the new ordering touch screens being introduced in British McDonald’s restaurants turned up some disturbing results. Investigators tested the touch screens at eight London McDonald’s and found feces coliforms on all of them.

    "We were all surprised how much gut and fecal bacteria there was on the touch screen machines," said Dr. Paul Matawele, senior lecturer in microbiology at London Metropolitan University. "These cause the kind of infections that people pick up in hospitals."

    Earth and Mars
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Food From Bacteria Feeding on Feces - Astronauts’ New Diet?

    Among the types of bacteria found were Enterococcus faecalis, notorious for causing infections acquired in hospitals; staphylococcus, a kind of bacteria than can cause blood poisoning and toxic shock syndrome as well as more mundane skin infections; Listeria, a foodborne illness notorious for causing miscarriages; and Proteus, which infects the kidneys and causes kidney stones.

    Matawele told Metro.uk, "Seeing Staphylococcus on these machines is worrying because it is so contagious. It starts around people's noses; if they touch their nose with their fingers and then transfer it to the touch screen, someone else will get it, and if they have an open cut which it gets into, then it can be dangerous." There are also fears that some strains of staph are becoming resistant to antibiotics, he noted.

    However, the US Environmental Protection Agency noted that many of these bacteria groups, including coliforms and fecal streptococci, "are used as indicators of possible sewage contamination because they are commonly found in human and animal feces" but "are generally not harmful themselves," although they can indicate the possible presence of much more worrisome bacteria and parasites.

    Poo Poo Platter: Taiwan Restaurant’s Theme May be Hard to Stomach
    © YouTube/Rumble Viral
    Poo Poo Platter: Taiwan Restaurant’s Theme May be Hard to Stomach

    A spokesperson for McDonald's told the Mirror Wednesday, "Our self-order screens are cleaned frequently throughout the day with a sanitizer solution," adding that "all of our restaurants also provide facilities for customers to wash their hands before eating."

    A 2014 study found that only 13 percent of people wash their hands before eating, according to the Daily Mail. Matawele didn't think it was so simple as washing up, either.

    "Touch screen technology is being used more and more in our daily lives, but these results show people should not eat food straight after touching them; they are unhygienic and can spread disease," he said. "Someone can be very careful about their own hygiene throughout the day, but it could all be undone by using a touch screen machine once."

    Related:

    US Airline Told Customer to Take Feces-Covered Seat or ‘Be Left Behind’ (PHOTOS)
    Food From Bacteria Feeding on Feces - Astronauts’ New Diet?
    Pi Kappa Alpha Indicted for Hazing After Forcing Pledge to Roll in Vomit, Feces
    Tags:
    investigation, orders, touchscreen, bacteria, feces, Metro.uk, McDonalds, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse