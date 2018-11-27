Register
22:48 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737/8 of Lion Air at Singapore Changi-SIN,13/10/14.(Archive)

    Indonesia to Soon Release First Report on Deadly Lion Air Crash

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alec Wilson / PK-LOI
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Wednesday, Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) will release their first report on the crash of Lion Air JT610, which crashed into the Java Sea between the Indonesian islands of Borneo, Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi on October 29, killing all 189 people on board.

    The report will be made public at 10 a.m. local time, according to KNKT, multiple reports said. 

    Plane's Shadow
    CC BY 2.0 / David Kinney / Plane's Shadow
    I Can Fly, I’m a Pilot! Small Plane Misses Destination in Australia

    On October 29, the Boeing 737 Max 8 took off at 6:20 a.m. from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, near the island of Sumatra. According to Nurcahyo Utomo, KNKT's aviation head, the plane began to malfunction almost immediately after takeoff, as the captain and co-pilot allegedly began to receive different speed readings. The plane then began careening up and down uncontrollably before crashing into the water at about 400 mph, Sputnik previously reported.

    In addition, the agency revealed that the aircraft had faced issues with flight speed sensors on a previous flight. The flight recorder data, which was recovered this month, confirmed that the plane did not have any engine problems, although investigators are still searching for the cockpit voice recorder (CVR).

    "We're still making efforts to find the CVR, and it is very important. The CVR is related to the credibility of the country so that we can avoid the same incident," KNKT head Soearjanto Tjahjono recently announced, Channel News Asia reported Wednesday.

    However, investigators have now turned their attention to the plane's anti-stall system, which is responsible for changing the direction of the plane's nose when an "angle of attack" sensor reveals that the plane may be incapable of maintaining lift, the aerodynamic force produced by an airplane as it moves through the air.

    After the crash, the US Federal Aviation Administration informed airlines that incorrect inputs from the plane's anti-stall system's sensors could force the plane to adjust its nose downwards even when autopilot is turned off. According to KNKT, the anti-stall system was not properly detailed in Lion Air's flight manual.

    On November 6, Boeing, the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer, released a worldwide safety bulletin informing operators on how to deal with erroneous angle sensor data. Two US pilots' unions have claimed that they were previously unaware of information spelled out in Boeing's directive.

    "We don't like that we weren't notified," Jon Weaks, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told Bloomberg earlier this month. Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association at American Airlines Group Inc., also expressed that his union's members were troubled by Boeing's directive. 

    Students watch a three-dimensional graffiti as a way of sympathizing to the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 at a school in Makati City, the Philippines
    © East News / Xinhua/Rouelle Umali
    Pilot Claims MH370 Crew Didn't Have Time to Save Plane From Fire – Report

    On Thanksgiving eve, Boeing was handed two wrongful death lawsuits filed by families of victims who lost their lives on Lion Air JT610. The lawsuits, which were filed in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, allege that Boeing is responsible for the deaths of the people on board, the Chicago Business Journal reported Monday. One lawsuit was filed by 26-year-old Dayinta Dyah Anggana, whose 54-year-old mother died in the accident. The second lawsuit was filed by the family of two sisters who also died in the crash.

    According to co-counsel for plaintiffs Steven Hart of the Chicago lawn firm Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, "Boeing knew or should have known its aircraft and flight operations manual were unsafe and created a significant safety hazard, but the defendant failed to notify or warn anyone, which has caused immense pain and loss for surviving family members," the Business Journal reported Monday.

    The father of Rio Nanda Pratama, who also died when the plane plunged into the sea, also filed a lawsuit against Boeing earlier this month in the US state of Illinois, the Jakarta Post reported.

    Related:

    WATCH Anti-Brexit Protester Crash Every Shot of BBC Live Interview
    Aviation Expert Claims Lithium-Ion Batteries Caused MH370 Crash
    Lion Air Plane Smashes Into Pole on Runway Weeks After Deadly Crash (PHOTOS)
    Jakarta Extends Search for Lion Air Crash Victims by 3 Days - Rescue Agency
    Indonesian Official Says One 'Black Box' Recovered From Boeing Crash Site
    Tags:
    investigation report, plane, crash, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse