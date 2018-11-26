Touchdown: NASA's InSight Lands on Mars (VIDEO, PHOTO)

"There's a reason engineers call landing on Mars 'seven minutes of terror,'" Rob Grover, InSight's entry, descent and landing (EDL) lead, said Monday, Sputnik reported.
Touchdown was streamed live by JPL in Pasadena, California, but there's an 8 minute signal delay between Earth and Mars, the next planet outward from the sun. The lander took seven months to get to Mars following its May 2018 launch, but a decade of planning and construction preceded that journey. It was the first time the US space agency tried to land a spacecraft on Mars since 2012, when the Curiosity rover arrived, and its eighth successful overall.
Moments after landing, the InSight craft sent back its first image from the surface:
My first picture on #Mars! My lens cover isn’t off yet, but I just had to show you a first look at my new home. More status updates:https://t.co/tYcLE3tkkS #MarsLanding pic.twitter.com/G15bJjMYxa— NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) November 26, 2018
"My lens cover isn't off yet," the craft's Twitter account says, "but I just had to show you a first look at my new home."
