Register
03:17 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Medtronic Presentation at U.S. Embassy, June 20, 2013

    US Medical Supply Firm Linked to 9,300 Deaths – Report

    CC0 / Public Domain
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Medtronic, a major US medical technology company, has been accused of causing thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries due to faulty equipment.

    US medical technology company Medtronic may be linked to as many as 9,300 deaths in the US alone, in addition to an estimated 292,000 injuries, according to a report published Sunday.

    According to the report, produced by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), one in five medical implants implementing Medtronic products has proven faulty, twice that of other competing companies.

    The report, entitled "The Implant Files," which studied data in 36 countries, revealed that authorities in Japan and Norway have also named Medtronic as the single largest source of medical complaints over the past five years.

    Heart rate
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Heart Hack Attack: Programmers Discover Life-Threatening Pacemaker Hack
    Since 2008, insulin pumps or their components produced by Medtronic have been implicated in 2,600 deaths and 150,000 injuries in the US, according to the report.

    While the ICIJ report credits the development of live-saving products, it also says that the company has "pushed against or broken legal and ethical boundaries."

    Families of victims in Finland, Germany, Canada, India and the US have reported that Medtronic was remarkably slow in replying to questions regarding potential problems with their production and sometimes did not bother to inform people about possible risks.

    The US Food and Drug Administration commented on the report, saying that since Medtronic is the largest producer of medical equipment, it is only to be expected that it would be subjected to the largest amount of complaints, ICIJ says.

    Surgery
    CC0
    About 135,000 Italian Medical Workers Go on Strike to Call for Labor Reforms
    The company issued a written response to the report, denying allegations and saying that patient welfare is the for-profit medical equipment supplier's top priority.

    "Allegations are not facts and should not be interpreted to suggest that Medtronic violated our legal, ethical or regulatory obligations in any way," Rob Clark, a Medtronic spokesman, said in a statement, adding that any medical product carries a degree of risk.

    Medtronic Plc, whose market capitalization accounts to $116 billion, according to Forbes, and whose reported 2017 revenue was $29.71 billion, makes devices to help control diabetes, manage chronic pain and alleviate Parkinson's disease, and has invented a wireless pacemaker the size of a vitamin pill.

    Related:

    Medical Teams Provided Help to 73 Civilians After Aleppo Chlorine Shelling
    Employment, Medical Care, Education: Pena Nieto Announces Migrant Aid Plan
    Nigeria Should Help Release Abducted Medical Staff to Prevent Their Death - IRC
    Manila Strongman Duterte Makes Unannounced Medical Trip to Hong Kong
    Yemen President Hadi Headed to US for Urgent Medical Treatment - Reports
    'S**g Bag:' NHS Staffer Abuses Partner’s Ex, Taking Number From Medical Records
    Without Dieting, Exercise, Weight-Loss Medical Treatments Useless – Professor
    Indian Space Organization to Facilitate Better Medical Services to Armed Forces
    Tags:
    report, injuries, deaths, medical equipment, Implants, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), US Food and Drug Administration, Medtronic Inc, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse