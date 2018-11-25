Register
18:27 GMT +325 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Virus

    ISS Toilet Swarmed By 'Space Bugs' That Could Infect Astronauts - Research

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Analysis has shown that all five strains of the mysterious bacterium found on the space station belonged to one species, called Enterobacter bugandensis. They resembled the genomes that infected newborn babies on our planet, raising concerns that they could also threaten the astronauts' health.

    Astronauts on board the International Space Station are coexisting with a colony of "space bugs" which could pose a risk to future space missions, a new study has found.

    According to researchers from the California Institute of Technology, who published their findings in journal BMC Microbiology, the orbiting outpost is home to five varieties of Enterobacter, a rod-shaped bacterium resembling infectious organisms that infected hospital patients, including newborns, in Africa and Northern America. The samples of the microbes were taken from a toilet and an exercise area on the space station.

    Thanksgiving at the International Space Station
    © Photo: nasa/youtube
    Cosmic Turkey: ISS Crew Having Thanksgiving Dinner, Calling Families (VIDEO)

    "We revealed that genomes of the five ISS Enterobacter strains were genetically most similar to three strains newly found on Earth. These three strains belonged to one species of the bacteria, called Enterobacter bugandensis, which had been found to cause disease in neonates and a compromised patient, who were admitted to three different hospitals (in east Africa, Washington state and Colorado)," said Kasthuri Venkateswaran, a senior research scientist at the lab that commissioned the study.

    The research team believes that the bacteria in their current form do not pose a threat to human health. However, they warn that the "space bugs" should be monitored as they could potentially pose a risk to future missions.

    READ MORE: Russian Space Freighter Docks With ISS in Automatic Mode

    While the ISS strains appear to be non-virulent to humans in their current form, the authors warn about a 79-percent probability that they may potentially cause disease. However, since the scientists used computer analyses to make the prediction, they recommended further research of living organisms.

    Related:

    ISS Expedition Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Q&A (VIDEO)
    Cygnus NG-10 Spacecraft Blasts Off for ISS in Virginia Aboard Antares Rocket
    NASA Chief to Skip Conference Dedicated to 20th Anniversary of ISS in Moscow
    Computer on Russian Segment of ISS Rebooted After Glitch – Roscosmos Chief
    From Collider to ISS: Nobel Winner Samuel Chao Chung Ting on His Experiments
    Tags:
    research, Enterobacter, bacteria, California Institute of Technology, ISS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse