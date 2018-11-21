Large Hadron Collider Upgrade Poses No Risks of Black Hole Creation - CERN

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) poses no threat of Earth collapse, Director General of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Fabiola Gianotti told Sputnik.

"At the LHC, we just raised the energy a little bit, from 13 TeV to 14 TeV and then increased the intensity of the beams. You know, we are bombarded all the time by cosmic rays, and no accelerator on Earth can ever achieve the energy and intensity of those cosmic rays. And we are still there, it is more than safe, there is no problem," Gianotti said, answering a question about the possible LHC-related risks.

From January 2019, the LHC will be suspended for a two-year period to upgrade it and boost the accelerator's power.

The LHC, the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator, was set up in 2008 with the view of gaining an insight into the mystery of dark matter. It consists of a 27-kilometre (17-mile) ring of superconducting magnets with several accelerating structures increasing the energy of particles.

Russia's Participation in the Upgrading

CERN director also expressed hope that Russian scientists would take part in updating the Collider.

"We have a very strong participation of Russian scientists. We have about 1,000 scientists coming from Russia, so this is the second largest contingent from non-member state. Russian physicists and engineers are really excellent, really very high level. And, of course, we hope that their contribution can continue. We are currently upgrading the Large Hadron Collider, so we need Russia to be on board with us in this project," Gianotti said.

The CERN expects to get clarity from Russia on ratification of the international cooperation agreement later this week, the director-general said.

"The international cooperation agreement is in the hands of Russia. It was approved by the CERN Council and now Russia is to ratify it. We are going to Russia at the end of this week to meet [First] Deputy Minister [of Science and Higher Education Grigory] Trubnikov and I hope that we will have news then," Gianotti said.

The meeting will most likely be held on Friday, she added.

At the meeting, the parties will discuss future scientific cooperation between Russia and the CERN, including Russia's contribution to the LHC, participation in experiments, as well as how the CERN can support projects in Russia, Gianotti said.