Users Report Facebook, Instagram Down Worldwide

Reports of problems accessing Facebook and Instagram have appeared from all over the world, including the USA, Vietnam, Argentina, and the UK, according to the site Downdetector.

Social media users started reporting problems accessing Facebook and Instagram just after 1.00 p.m. GMT.

People are receiving a 'service unavailable' message when trying to access Facebook in Brazil, Toronto, and Washington as well as Romania and Italy.

About half of those who reported crashes on Instagram, 47% indicate problems with downloading news feeds, 32% cannot log in to their accounts, 20% say the app is not working.

© Photo : OpenStreetMap contributors Map

While speaking about Facebook, about 45% of reported failures point out problems on the site, another 33% indicate problems with logging into their accounts, 21% say the application isn’t working, the site reported.

© Photo : OpenStreetMap contributors Map

Most often, failures are reported by Europeans, users experience problems in the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Austria.

READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Users Report Instagram Down Globally

Such reports have also been observed in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, Kazakhstan, India, and Turkey. Problems with the social networks have also been noted by users from Russia, mainly, residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Samara, and Novosibirsk.