Russian Cosmonauts Expected to Land on Moon After 2030

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonauts will carry out a 14-day lunar landing mission after 2030, according to a presentation made by Russia's general designer of manned spacecraft Yevgeny Mikrin has stated.

“The first landing mission [14 days]," one of the slides in his presentation at a conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station (ISS) says.

According to the image on the slide, it is planned to send three cosmonauts to the lunar surface.

Mikrin has presented a concept of Russian lunar orbital station.

"We propose that the base block of the station should be created in accordance with the composition of the current Russian segment of the ISS, and include a node module, a scientific/ energy module, and a propulsion module," Mikrin said.

On Russian Segment on ISS

The construction of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for completion in 2022, Russia's general designer of manned spacecraft Yevgeny Mikrin noted.

“By 2022, we are planning to complete the construction of the Russian segment of the ISS by incorporating three new modules into its structure,” Mikrin said.

The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) is expected to be installed in 2019. The Prichal node module will be sent to the ISS in 2020, while the Scientific and Energy Module (NEM) is planned to be attached to the orbital outpost in 2022.

The presentation of the Road Map for the Implementation of the Lunar Program showed that the first crews will land on the lunar surface from the lunar orbital station visited.

It is planned to be created on the basis of developments in the Russian segment of the ISS. The timing indicated the creation of the station in the period from 2030 to 2035.

According to the slide presentation, the first landing of astronauts is designed for a 14-day stay on the surface of the moon.