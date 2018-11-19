Roscosmos Interested in US Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway Project - Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos is interested in the US project to create the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, but has its own proposals, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said at a conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station.

"We are interested in the project of our American colleagues to create an international manned station Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, and we, of course, will have our proposals and wishes. We are already discussing the technical aspect of creating a manned station on the Moon in the foreseeable future," he said.

Rogozin said earlier that Russia could not take part in the project on subordinate terms and would be discussing the possibility of equal cooperation.

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, along with NASA, may revise the logic of the experiments conducted on the International Space Station (ISS), so that their results could be used during the exploration of the Moon, according to the Roscosmos head.

At the end of September 2017, in the framework of the astronautical congress in Adelaide, Australia, Roscosmos and NASA signed a joint statement, which reflects the partners' intention to work together to implement initiatives in space exploration. It is about planning the creation of a visited station in the near-moon space.

The plans for the creation of this Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway became known in the spring of 2016.