Roscosmos Interested in US Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway Project - Head

"We are interested in the project of our American colleagues to create an international manned station Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, and we, of course, will have our proposals and wishes. We are already discussing the technical aspect of creating a manned station on the Moon in the foreseeable future," he said.
Rogozin said earlier that Russia could not take part in the project on subordinate terms and would be discussing the possibility of equal cooperation.
READ MORE: Russia Mulls Creating Long-Term Moon Base — Roscosmos
Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, along with NASA, may revise the logic of the experiments conducted on the International Space Station (ISS), so that their results could be used during the exploration of the Moon, according to the Roscosmos head.
The plans for the creation of this Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway became known in the spring of 2016.
All comments
Show new comments (0)