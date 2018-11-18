More Sex in the Back Seat: Study Reveals Unexpected Advantage of Driverless Cars

The first self-driving cars are set to hit British roads in the next three or four years, allowing people to stop paying attention to the road.

Not only could the fully automated cars help people do many useful things, the relative privacy and comfort of the cutting-edge cars could also lead to more sex, according to a study published in the Annals of Tourism Research.

"Sex is a part of urban tourism and commercialised sex is part of that too, so it is quite likely that autonomous vehicles will lead to prostitution, whether legal or illegal, to take place in moving autonomous vehicles in the future," the paper said.

As the cars could be monitored to identify passengers having sex or using drugs while driving, the study says "such surveillance may be rapidly overcome, disabled or removed."

Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), or driverless cars, have the potential to disrupt all industries connected to transport, including tourism, as well as make life for many people easier, helping them rest while travelling by car.

Some 60 percent of respondents in a US survey acknowledged already having had sex in a car.