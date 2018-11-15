Register
00:52 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i.

    Study Suggests ‘Oumuamua Is Much Smaller Than Previously Thought

    © Photo : ESO/M. Kornmesser
    Tech
    Get short URL
    121

    A new study published in The Astronomical Journal on Wednesday indicates that the mysterious interstellar object ‘Oumuamua is actually much smaller than previously suggested by researchers.

    Officials with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) came to their conclusion after pointing the US space agency's Spitzer Space Telescope toward ‘Oumuamua in November of 2017 after it was initially detected in Hawaii by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope the month prior.

    Upon realizing that ‘Oumuamua was "too faint" for the infrared space telescope to detect, even when the recently labeled comet made its closest approach to Earth, NASA scientists determined that the "non detection" placed the object's estimated size in question.

    The Hubble Space Telescope as seen from the US space shuttle Columbia (file)
    © AFP 2018 / NASA
    Say Cheese! Hubble Space Telescope Finds ‘Smiling Face' in Space (PHOTOS)

    Previous observations, which focused on determining ‘Oumuamua's size by studying its brightness, suggested that the mysterious object was roughly 2,600 feet long and shaped like a cigar. However, by using Spitzer's infrared technology, NASA officials were ultimately able to conclude that ‘Oumuamua's "spherical diameter" ranges between 320 feet and 1,440 feet.

    In a statement released by the California-based JPL, scientists explained that the "wide range of results stems from the assumptions about ‘Oumuamua's composition, which influences how visible (or faint) it would appear to Spitzer were it a particular size."

    "'Oumuamua has been full of surprises from day one, so we were eager to see what Spitzer might show," David Trilling, lead author on the new study and a professor of astronomy at Northern Arizona University, said in a statement.

    "The fact that 'Oumuamua was too small for Spitzer to detect is actually a very valuable result."

    As Ars Technica reports, the latest study is consistent with findings published earlier this year, which suggested that ‘Oumuamua was less than half a mile long and got a speed boost as it passed the sun due to outgassing, the release of either trapped or frozen gas from the object.

    Record-setting firing of an electromagnetic railgun (EMRG). (File)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Marion Doss / EMRG
    ‘Rods From God’: US’ Project Thor Would to Fire Tungsten Poles at Targets From Outer Space

    Aside from size matters, researchers also concluded that ‘Oumuamua may be up to 10 times more reflective than any other known comet, explaining that the interstellar object might have had its surfaced "refreshed" at some point during its travels.

    "It may have had its surface refreshed through such ‘outgassing' when it made an extremely close approach to our Sun, a little more than five weeks before it was discovered," the statement explains.

    "In addition to sweeping away dust and dirt, some of the released gas may have covered the surface of 'Oumuamua with a reflective coat of ice and snow — a phenomenon that's also been observed in comets in our solar system."

    The latest ‘Oumuamua-related news comes days after a pair of astronomers from the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics lit the science world on fire with their theory that ‘Oumuamua was sent out into space on a reconnaissance mission by an alien civilization.

    Related:

    NASA Director: US-Russia Ties in Space Stronger Than Ever
    NASA Will Live Stream First Mars Rover Landing Since 2012
    NASA Finds Monstrous 87-Square-Mile Iceberg in Antarctica (VIDEO)
    NASA Chief to Skip Conference Dedicated to 20th Anniversary of ISS in Moscow
    NASA Chief, Russian Envoy Discuss US-Russian Space Cooperation - Statement
    Tags:
    Oumuamua, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse