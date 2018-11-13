Register
23:09 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Abnormally cold weather in Moscow

    With Sunspot Activity Nearing Record Lows, Scientists See Bitter Winters Ahead

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The sun is headed towards its solar minimum, a time of far less energy output. That could mean cold winters are on their way, according to officials from NASA, the US space agency.

    "We see a cooling trend," Martin Mlynczak of NASA's Langley Research Center said in late September. "High above Earth's surface, near the edge of space, our atmosphere is losing heat energy. If current trends continue, it could soon set a Space Age record for cold."

    Illustration of Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun
    © NASA . Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben
    NASA's Parker Solar Probe Breaks Record for Closest and Fastest Approach to Sun

    NASA's SABER [Sounding of the Atmosphere using Broadband Emission Radiometry] instrument aboard the TIMED [Thermosphere Ionosphere Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics] satellite has been tracking the upper parts of the Earth's atmosphere — those most affected by the sun's rays — since 2001 and is detecting signs that solar output is nearing a low-point.

    "The thermosphere always cools off during Solar Minimum. It's one of the most important ways the solar cycle affects our planet," Mlynczak, who is the associate principal investigator for SABER, told Space Weather.

    The sun runs on an average cycle of nine to 14 years from maximum to minimum output, as indicated by the number of sunspots astronomers observe. With only a month and a half to go in 2018, the year has been shockingly devoid of sunspot activity. On August 29, 132 of the 241 days of the year had been without sunspots, Universe Today reported at the time — that's more than 10 times less activity than during solar maximum. The last solar minimum was in 2009.

    TIMED isn't the only tool NASA scientists use to study the sun, though. The Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite and the STEREO-A and —B spacecraft, along with the NASA/European Space Agency's jointly operated Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite monitor the sun's magnetic activity and ultraviolet output, among other behavior by our closest star, Universe Today noted.

    Sunrise in outer space
    CC0
    Nowhere to Run: Unavoidable Solar Storm Threatens to Devastate Earth – Reports

    The 21st century has in general shown some lackluster maxima as compared to the previous century, with the 2014 solar maximum being derided as a "mini-max" by NASA astronomers.

    Ron Turner a Senior Science Advisor to NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts program, said at the time that this solar cycle was "among the weakest on record," noting that in the 23 solar cycles since recording began in 1755, there were very few solar maxima weaker than that recorded in 2014.

    As a consequence, scientists are predicting one of the coldest periods ever recorded for our upper atmosphere — and that means cooler temperatures down here, too.

    "We're not there quite yet," Mlynczak said about the anticipated record low thermosphere temperatures, "but it could happen in a matter of months."

    There are other factors that influence the weather down here on Earth, too, perhaps the most important of which is the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), but also the growing dynamic of global warming caused by industrial emissions. An increasing number of meteorologists are predicting a so-called El Nino Modoki, from the Japanese word for "almost." As CBS explains, the difference from a "full" El Nino produces vastly different weather in places like the West Coast of North America, creating the windy, dry conditions that are driving the huge wildfires devastating the US state of California.

    Liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant construction in Yamal, Russia.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Winter is Coming, But US Natural Gas Supplies at Lowest Level - Energy Dept.

    In addition, Universe Today notes that much of the recent data about anthropogenic climate change and its effects on increasing temperatures have been made amid a general solar cooling trend during the last few decades, meaning that global warming is happening despite the sun's decreased output.

    During one comparable solar minimum, a prolonged period from 1645 to 1715, Europe saw widespread crop failures, unusually frozen rivers and seas and hundreds of thousands of deaths from cold and starvation.

    Related:

    'Bat Shadow' 200 Times Size of Solar System Spotted by Hubble Telescope (PHOTO)
    NASA's Parker Solar Probe Breaks Record for Closest and Fastest Approach to Sun
    New ‘Supercritical‘ Materials Hasten Global Reliance on Inexpensive Solar Power
    Tags:
    el nino, cold, record temperature, winter, astronomy, minimum, solar observatory, NASA, Sun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse