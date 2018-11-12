Indian Techies Develop App to Combat Fatal Selfies

New Delhi (Sputnik): India, infamous as the country of highest selfie deaths, now has an application developed by its techies to counter the growing number of selfie-related fatalities in the country. The application has been named as ‘Garuda' by its developers.
"The app analyses the images and indicates the presence of imminent danger behind the user. The examples of dangerous scenarios can be a vehicle in the background or a cliff, which may potentially be dangerous for the user. If the software predicts that the background is dangerous, then an alert is sent to the user," said Dr. Abhinav Dhall who leads the learning effect and semantic image analysis group at IIT Ropar.
Garuda — an innovative AI based solution for clicking safer selfies by my group. #LASII #DeepLearning #IITRopar #selfie
The application was developed by Dr. Abhinav Dhall, an assistant professor at IIT Ropar, and his students Jitender Singh and Harsh Vardhan Dogra.
A recent project by our LASII group member Jatinder Singh. The deep learning based app computes the danger in environment based on the background of the mobile phone user. We are calling this app — Garuda. Check out the video! #IITRopar
Lately, India, with an ever-increasing number of smartphone users, has earned the dubious distinction of having witnessed many selfie-related deaths, including selfie takers who were run over by trains or cars, drowned, or fell from cliffs or buildings.
Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences examined news reports between October 2011 and November 2017, found that 259 selfie-related deaths had occurred worldwide, with the highest share occurring in India. #Selfie #India
Last year, a man was mauled to death by a bear while taking a selfie in Orissa. In another incident, a young person was crushed to death by a wild elephant in Rourkela while he attempted a selfie with it. Similarly, two persons drowned in a fish pond while taking a selfie in Kolkata. The most ghastly incident of all was one in which four people were mowed down by a train in April 2017 in the city of Howrah.
They died…taking a selfie.
On a side note… India leads the world in selfie related deaths.
People… Stop. Please.
The issue is so serious that India's largest city Mumbai is planning to declare 15 of its most dangerous urban visitor points 'selfie-free zones' to prevent accidents.
In an attempt to take a perfect selfie, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis crossed the safety barricades paying no heed to the repeated warnings by the security personnel.
More videos: https://t.co/FAHzdk9TO8 pic.twitter.com/wZslbpHZua
