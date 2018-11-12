First Angara A5V Heavy-Class Rocket Launch to Take Place in 2026 – Roscosmos

The rocket’s launch was initially set to take place in 2027, according to the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.
The Angara family of space launch vehicles is designed to provide lifting capabilities of between 2 and 40.5 metric tonnes into low Earth orbit.
It has been in development since 1995 and was the first orbit-capable rocket developed by Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union to replace the older Proton-M rockets.
