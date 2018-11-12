First Angara A5V Heavy-Class Rocket Launch to Take Place in 2026 – Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first heavy-lift Angara A5V carrier rocket equipped with a hydrogen space tug will be launched from the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East in 2026, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Sunday.

The rocket’s launch was initially set to take place in 2027, according to the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

Press service of Defense Ministry of Russian Federation Equipment for Angara Heavy-Class Rocket Arrived to Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome

"On Vostochny [space center]… 2026 — the beginning of flight tests of Angara 5V with a hydrogen stage," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

The Angara family of space launch vehicles is designed to provide lifting capabilities of between 2 and 40.5 metric tonnes into low Earth orbit.

It has been in development since 1995 and was the first orbit-capable rocket developed by Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union to replace the older Proton-M rockets.

