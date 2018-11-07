NASA's ICON Mission Launches Satellite to Ionosphere

ICON (Ionospheric Connection Explorer) is a small NASA satellite operating under a research program in the field of geophysics.
The creation of the ICON satellite in the geophysics program was chosen in 2013, and approval from NASA's space agency was received only on November 12, 2014.
The main purpose of the ICON mission is to explore the space from approximately 90 kilometers to 900 kilometers above the Earth's surface and to accumulate electrically charged particles that can disrupt radio signals and GPS navigation signals from satellites.
