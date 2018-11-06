Russia, China Unveil Full-Scale Mockup of New Passenger CR929 Aircraft (PHOTOS)

ZHUHAI(China)(Sputnik) - Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) presented for the first time a full-scale prototype of CR929 wide-body long-range aircraft at the Zhuhai Airshow, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

"Today's event is an opening of the full-scale mockup of our joint aircraft and the opportunity to personally visit the cockpit, look at the organization of space in the first class, business class, economy class. It shows that we have something to get [potential buyers] interested," UAC President Yury Slyusar told journalists.

The full-scale mockup includes the cockpit and three classes of passenger compartment layout. The length of the layout is 22 meters (72 feet), it is 6.5 meters high and 5.9 meters wide. The salon is equipped with two rows of first-class seats, three rows of business-class seats and four rows of economy-class seats, including an entertainment system and interior design in Chinese and Russian styles.

#CR929 debuts at #AirshowChina, the wide-body prototype is made by China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation(CRAIC), a joint venture between Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China(COMAC) and United Aircraft Corp of Russia(UAC). pic.twitter.com/lGpjNehUBX — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) 6 ноября 2018 г.

The basic CR929-600 version in a three-class layout will be able to carry 280 passengers over a distance of up to 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles). The aircraft family will also consist of a modification with an extended fuselage (CR929-700) and a shortened fuselage (CR929-500).

So this is what a Chinese-Russian widebody looks like. Meet the forward fuselage mock-up for the CRAIC CR929. #ZhuhaiAirShow pic.twitter.com/hz2FZFS6cu — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) 5 ноября 2018 г.

The CR929 program is currently at the stage of preliminary design and selection of suppliers of basic systems and equipment, which will be completed before 2020, the chief designer of CR929 program from the Russian side Maxim Litvinov recalled.

He also noted that, according to the agreement with COMAC, the engineering center for the development of wide-body long-haul aircraft will be located in Russia.

Russia and China intend to implement plans to build the CR929 aircraft by 2025-2027. The cost of the program is currently estimated at $13-$20 billion. The maiden flight of the aircraft is expected in 2025.

China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition started in the city of Zhuhai on Tuesday and will last through Sunday.