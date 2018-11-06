Russia Mulls Creating Long-Term Moon Base - Roscosmos

"This is about creating a long-term base, naturally, not habitable, but visited. But basically, it is the transition to robotic systems, to avatars that will solve tasks on the Moon surface," Rogozin said.
At the same time, Roscosmos chief did not specify how much time might pass from the start of manned flights to the Moon before creating a full-fledged base. The first landing of the Russian cosmonaut on the Moon is scheduled for 2030.
Rogozin said earlier that Russia would gain access to the lunar orbit even without new piloted spacecraft, only with the help of the Angara carrier rocket and the existing Soyuz spacecraft.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said last month that the US would "love" to see the involvement of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation in exploring the Moon and creating permanent architecture there.
