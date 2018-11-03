Register
20:47 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese People's Liberation Army-Navy submarine Yuan at the Zhoushan Naval Base in China

    China Reportedly Walking 'Phantom' Drone Warpath With US

    © Photo: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Remotely controlled weapons and detectors lurking behind seabed plants, highly intelligent drones capable of cognition and thus of prompt and accurate reactions, as well as promising bionic devices – these are just part of the underwater arsenal the Chinese will reportedly come up with in the next few years, “before a crisis evolves into a war.”

    China’s military is preparing for an underwater war against the United States in a bid to “seize sea supremacy,” namely arming itself with cutting edge drone submersibles, according to the People’s Liberation Army’s newspaper.

    The newspaper report has it that China is currently zeroing in on unmanned underwater vehicles capable of conducting undercover attacks, as well as scrupulously organized networks of sensors planted on the seabed around the world, which may be discerned by satellites. The Chinese reportedly place their stake on smart subs operating without human control, which are  a "new frontier mainly for laying ambushes with underwater robots, smart ‘phantom' weapons, and bionic fish-like devices to shape a network-based operations system."

    Chinese and US flags. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US-China Issues: Deeper Than Something That Can be Resolved by a Tweet - Financial Expert

    "Before a crisis evolves into a war, the ‘phantom’ weapons may be deployed ahead of time in a way of deep submerging below the sea surface or deep lurking on the seafloor beneath a strategic sea channel, or a sea strait that the adversary's vessels will certainly pass through, one may activate such weapons via the space-based or sea-based low-frequency signal system to shape a pre-deployed underwater operations system with the capability of self-determined smart attacks," the report said.

    Taiwan Navy's Perry-class frigate launches an ASROC (anti-submarine rocket) during the annual Han Kuang military exercises.
    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    As Taiwan Plans Live-Fire Drills in South China Sea, US Urges More Weapons Buys

    Specifying what the second biggest economy means by the “neural network,” the report determined it as that of self-thinking weapons empowered by the “cerebral cognition” ability, which helps them process masses of underwater acoustic signals and visual images. Such weapons, reportedly set to be deployed by the early 2020s, will be able to trigger preliminary explosions in a bid to make an enemy give in due to “psychological weaknesses of the opponent in war.”

    The report quoted Lin Yang, head of marine technology equipment at China's Shenyang Institute of Automation, confirming work on a series of extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles, or XLUUVs, meant to rival analogous US’ programs, with the battlefield expected to be the waters of the contested South China Sea and the western Pacific, the Chinese newspaper quoted researchers as saying.

    In June, a brand-new Chinese underwater vehicle (AUV) made headlines as it dived deep into the South China Sea, covering a nearly 100-mile distance. Built by the Shenyang Institute of Automation, the colorful Qianlong III looks like a clownfish from children’s cartoons, but there is an incredible capacity behind the cute appearance, which specialists said may expand its original set of research missions to warfare and even underwater mining.

    READ MORE: China's World's Largest Radio Telescope Faces Difficulty Recruiting Researchers

    Related:

    India to Augment Underwater Defense Capability With 4 New Survey Vessels
    ‘It's So Cute': Underwater Exploration Team Spot Rare Dumbo Octopus (VIDEO)
    General Dynamics Unveils Bluefin-9 Unmanned Underwater Drone (PHOTOS)
    'Underwater Chernobyl': Sunken Nazi Sub Leaking Toxic Mercury into Sea - Reports
    Tags:
    crisis, war, unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), underwater drone, vessel, submarine base, submarine, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse