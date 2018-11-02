Roscosmos, NASA to Adjust ISS Program to Fit With Lunar Missions - Rogozin

Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, along with NASA, may revise the logic of experiments conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) so that their results could be used during exploration of the Moon, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

“My American colleague Jim Bridenstine and I have agreed that we will go over all the experiments on the ISS together, and will reassign them to the same logic — the logic of human autonomy from constant support from Earth. In essence, to provide the supply of air, water and food, as well as to facilitate repairs of station's components with the use of additive technologies," Rogozin said.

Russian scientists and Roscosmos experts are expected to submit a draft of Russia's new lunar exploration strategy within two weeks, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in his interview with Sputnik.

"We are waiting for proposals from the Academy of Sciences and the Scientific and Technical Council of Rocosmos in the near future. In the next two weeks, they should come to us and present their vision of work on the Moon," Rogozin said.

He added that Russia is facing a much larger task than the United States in the 1970s, as it is planning not only to land on the Earth's natural satellite but also to build a full-fledged permanent base there.

Rogozin also noted that the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket will have 2 variants — manned and simplified, with the latter for commercial launches.

Roscosmos will carry out 17 space launches in 2018 and over 35 launches in 2019, according to Rogozin.

In October, an accident occurred just minutes after the launch of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new members of the ISS crew on board. An emergency escape capsule allowed the crew to return to Earth safely.

