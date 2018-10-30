Register
21:21 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Signals

    Scientists Trace Origin of Strange Space Radio Signals Close to Earth

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    While the researchers believe that their study may help discover new types of fast radio bursts different from the currently known signals, they also point out that they cannot pinpoint the exact source of the signal "with absolute certainty."

    Researchers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) who recently discovered a number of new fast radio bursts (FRB) emanating from space have managed to narrow down the origin of one of these signals to a place located relatively close to our planet (“at least by astronomical standards”), according to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

    Elizabeth Mahony, a researcher at CSIRO, explained that the scientists believe that the signal, designated as FRB 171020, originated from ESO 601-G036 – a spiral galaxy located about 120 million light years away which makes it "almost our next door neighbor."

    On Friday, the planets of our solar system will align – kind of – and according to an Internet freak out, that somehow means that a massive earthquake will occur in California.
    YouTube/Ditrianum Media
    NASA Space Telescopes Find Evidence of Possible Moon Outside Solar System
    As Mahony wrote on The Conversation, "what is particularly striking about this galaxy is that it shares many similar features to the only galaxy known to produce FRBs: FRB 121102."

    She also noted that the fact that CSIRO’s Australia Telescope Compact Array failed to locate any persistent radio emission coming from ESO 601-G036 may point "to the possibility that there are different types of fast radio bursts that may even have different origins."

    READ MORE: Astronomers Find Slowest Spinning Pulsar Ever

    The researcher pointed out however that at this time she and her colleagues cannot say “with absolute certainty” that the galaxy in question is indeed the source of the signal.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Join Search to Explain Space Signals of Unknown Origin
    Big Waves From Outer Space: Astronomers Discover Seven New Giant Radio Galaxies
    Promising 'Technostructures:' NASA Renews Its Interest in Alien Search in Space
    Tags:
    discovery, galaxy, radio signals, space, astronomers, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse