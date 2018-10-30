Russian Experts to Disassemble Soyuz-FG Rocket for Inspection Prior to Launch

The rocket is expected to orbit the Progress MS-10 space freighter with supplies for the International Space Station (ISS).
"The specialists from the Progress Rocket and Space Center will disconnect all four lateral boosters of the launch vehicle from the central unit. After that, they will examine the connection points on the boosters. Then the reverse assembly will be carried out to re-connect the boosters with the central unit," the source said.
According to Sergey Krikalev, the executive director of manned space programs at Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, one of the possible causes of the October 11 incident could have been the failure of a first-stage lateral booster to separate from the central unit.
