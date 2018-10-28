Sex Doll Service Offers to Make Silicone Replicas of Dead Lovers

The entrepreneur behind the initiative arrived at sexbot customization having first offered only rental services, when socially awkward or physically challenged clients could give it a shot. However, one bereaved husband’s inquiry changed it all.

Sex Doll Official, a sexbot rental service, owned by mum-of-four Jade Stanley, has indeed something unique to offer their clients – not merely an anthropomorphic sex doll for rent or a conventional “shelf” version – but ones to be customized to resemble real people the clients have or had feelings for, be it celebrities or late loved ones, The Daily Star reported.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur from Bromsgrove, near Birmingham, noted that customization is a currently a hit service in her business, able to “cover so many different angles,” she told the edition, adding that widowers are her most frequent clients, seeking to make exact copies of their late wives.

Stanley made it clear that the idea of kick starting the production of replicas sprang to her mind after she received an inquiry from a grieving husband, and since then, the business, initially inspired by the famed Barcelona-based Lumidolls, “has taken off exponentially.”

To put an order for a real person replica, customers are required to send a respective picture to Jade, who forwards the on to a Chinese factory where the dolls are manufactured. Desirable hair color, breast size, weight and skin color also have to be explicitly stated. After the order arrives, Jade makes sure the silicone woman is “expertly crafted” and non-greasy, and subsequently sends it to the customer via a “white glove doorstep service.”