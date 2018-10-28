WATCH: China’s First Private Rocket Launch Fails

China's first attempt to launch a commercially-built rocket into space failed, after the rocket's third stage engine malfunctioned.

Beijing-based LandSpace said late Saturday that the launch proceeded as expected until something went wrong with the final stage. Zhuque-1, or ZQ-1, is the first commercially-built Chinese three-stage rocket.

"Cowling separation was normal but something abnormal happened after the second stage," the company said in a statement, without providing any further details of the incident.

"We still believe that building rockets is the right strategy for the company. We are the first Chinese private company to build a three-stage carrier rocket. That's already a great achievement," the statement said. "We will carry on with our dream for vast space."

​The launch took place at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China's northwestern Gansu Province Saturday. The 19-meter-long rocket, with a diameter of 1.35 meters, has a takeoff weight of 27 tons and a thrust of 45 tons, according to CGTN.

According to Chinese media report, ZQ-1 was carrying a "Future" satellite for Chinese CCTV broadcaster.