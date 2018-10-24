General Dynamics Unveils Bluefin-9 Unmanned Underwater Drone (PHOTOS)

“General Dynamics Mission Systems today released the new Bluefin-9 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) at Oceans 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina,” the release said.
Introducing the brand new Bluefin-9 unmanned underwater vehicle! We just unveiled the newest member of our #bluefinrobotics family of UUVs at #OCEANS18. Find out more: https://t.co/9WMuF9wi6H pic.twitter.com/eFJ9UnBI7s— General Dynamics Mission Systems (@GDMS) 23 октября 2018 г.
“The two-man portable UUV provides the same data collection capabilities of larger UUVs, and can be deployed and recovered from piers, a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) or other vessels of opportunity,” the release said.
The Bluefin-9 includes a removable data storage module (RDSM) which stores high-definition images, video and sonar data and delivers mission endurance of up to eight hours at a speed of 3 knots, and can reach speeds of 6 knots and dive to 200 meters, the company said.
Congratulations on the unveiling of the new #Bluefin9 with @NortekNews #dvl @GDMS! pic.twitter.com/DQTevuU47y— Nortek Group (@NortekNews) 23 октября 2018 г.
