General Dynamics Unveils Bluefin-9 Unmanned Underwater Drone (PHOTOS)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – General Dynamics has presented its new Bluefin-9 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) or drone at the Oceans 2018 show, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“General Dynamics Mission Systems today released the new Bluefin-9 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) at Oceans 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina,” the release said.

Introducing the brand new Bluefin-9 unmanned underwater vehicle! We just unveiled the newest member of our #bluefinrobotics family of UUVs at #OCEANS18. Find out more: https://t.co/9WMuF9wi6H pic.twitter.com/eFJ9UnBI7s — General Dynamics Mission Systems (@GDMS) 23 октября 2018 г.

The re-engineered vehicle combines high navigational accuracy, outstanding sonar resolution, and precision manufacturing to deliver defense, commercial and academic customers with highly detailed subsurface data in minutes rather than hours, General Dynamics said.

“The two-man portable UUV provides the same data collection capabilities of larger UUVs, and can be deployed and recovered from piers, a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) or other vessels of opportunity,” the release said.

The Bluefin-9 includes a removable data storage module (RDSM) which stores high-definition images, video and sonar data and delivers mission endurance of up to eight hours at a speed of 3 knots, and can reach speeds of 6 knots and dive to 200 meters, the company said.

