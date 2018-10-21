Register
01:32 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Two planes fly in front of the setting sun in Shanghai, China October 2, 2018

    New ‘Supercritical‘ Materials Hasten Global Reliance on Inexpensive Solar Power

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Solar power is on the rise to be a primary form of electricity generation. However, the irregular nature of photovoltaics, those materials that convert light into electricity using semiconducting materials, still limit current widespread adoption of cheap solar technology.

    A few materials scientists have, however, announced the discovery of a means to increase concentrated solar power efficiency, according to a paper published recently in the journal Nature by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Wisconsin — Madison and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. 

    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space
    NASA/JPL/Caltech
    NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Will Soon Leave the Solar System

    Concentrated solar power systems generate power by concentrating a large area of sunlight onto a small area through the use of mirrors or lenses. Electricity is created when the concentrated light is converted to high-temperature heat, which powers a heat engine connected to an electrical power generator. The higher the temperature of the heat, the more work can be extracted.

    Above a specific temperature, however, steam can be replaced with supercritical carbon dioxide, a fluid state of the molecule held at or above its critical temperature and pressure. Although supercritical carbon works more efficiently than steam, it requires extremely high temperatures (greater than 1,000K). Solar water-heating systems are currently most predominantly made of copper, as it is a good thermal conductor that resists corrosion. However, many metals, including copper, melt at the high temperatures required for the use of supercritical carbon dioxide.

    "Storing solar energy as heat can already be cheaper than storing energy via batteries, so the next step is reducing the cost of generating electricity from the sun's heat with the added benefit of zero greenhouse gas emissions," Kenneth Sandhage, a professor of materials engineering at Purdue University and one of the researchers involved in the study, told CleanTechnica on Friday. 

    This photo taken on June 7, 2017 shows workers at the world's largest floating solar power plant in a lake in Huainan, in China's central Anhui province
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China Surpasses 2020 Solar Energy Goals Three Years Ahead of Schedule

    Researchers studied materials used to make nozzles for solid-fuel rocket engines and discovered that composite materials, including tungsten and zirconium carbide, have very high melting points (3,700K) and conduct heat very well. They concluded that such materials could be used to manufacture heat exchangers that tolerate the use of supercritical carbon dioxide in the generation of solar power.

    An economic analysis by the researchers also noted that the cost to manufacture heat exchangers made of exotic composite materials is comparable or lower than the price of stainless steel or nickel alloy-based exchangers.

    As global warming due to human-induced climate change accelerates the rise of atmospheric temperatures, increasingly efficient solar power generation can act as a tool to mitigate some of the environmental shift's more deadly effects.

    Related:

    World Factory 2.0: Will China Become Global Artificial Intelligence Trainer?
    'Lack of Regulation' Puts at Severe Risk Global Space Exploration - Scholar
    Oops! Tweet by Global Corporation Bashing Theresa May for Ruining ABBA Removed
    Climate Change Scientist on Global Rises in Temperature: 'We Need to Act Faster'
    USMCA: New Name, Same Ole NAFTA; Kavanaugh Probe Day 1; Global De-Dollarization
    Tags:
    study, technology, solar power, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse