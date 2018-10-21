Register
01:32 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fishing boats sit in the harbor as the motorcade that carries the media covering US first lady Melania Trump passes in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018.

    ‘Really Worrying’: Over Half of Those With No Internet Access Are Women - Report

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110

    According to a new report, the global growth of internet access has experienced a dramatic slowdown as over half of humanity - a majority of whom are women - have restricted or no access to the world wide web.

    Just under 4 billion people have censored, highly-restrictive or in most cases, no access to the internet, says a new soon-to-be-released study by the World Wide Web Foundation, the brainchild of world-wide-web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

    Wealth
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Inequality Like You Mean It: 1% on Track to Control 66% of Global Wealth by 2030

    Worldwide growth of internet access has significantly slowed, according to new information, suggesting that billions of poor and isolated people have no possibility of using online tools to lift their communities above deep poverty and ignorance.

    Beginning in 2015, the rate of global online access has sharply dropped, particularly among women and poor in rural regions, significantly locking out over half of humanity from business, education, and the myriad of other opportunities of connected living, according to an as-yet-unpublished study pre-released to The Guardian.

    Using UN data, the Berners-Lee World Wide Web Foundation report will be released next month, and will shockingly reveal that worldwide access to the internet has fallen from 19 percent in 2007 to below 6 percent in 2017.

    "We underestimated the slowdown, and the growth rate is now really worrying," stated Web Foundation research director Dhanaraj Thakur.

    "The problem with having some people online — and others not — is that you increase the existing inequalities," Thakur noted, cited by The Guardian.

    "If you're not part of [the internet], you tend to lose out," he added.

    According to the new data, of the estimated 3.8 billion who are not connected, an overwhelming share are female. In rural, poor regions, numbers of men using the internet are double that of women.

    Those who cannot access the world wide web miss out on online public debate, economic and educational opportunities and key digital government services including ID card applications and tax filing.

    Loud & Clear
    Growing Inequality and Poverty in the US: Economic Theories for Change

    "As our daily lives become increasingly digital, these offline populations will continue to be pushed farther to the margins of society," notes the unpublished report, cited by The Guardian.

    Something different has to happen to change the trend," stated Deputy Secretary General of the UN International Telecommunication Union Malcolm Johnson.

    "We need much cheaper connectivity and there has to be more work done on content to attract people," Johnson asserted.

    "It's not just about connectivity," he added, "You have to make it worthwhile for people to pay to connect. There has to be content they can understand and is of benefit to them."

    Efforts to allow global internet access through the use of purpose-built satellite constellations and high-altitude balloon transponders are tech moves that could make a "huge difference," Johnson noted.

    Related:

    Growing Inequality and Poverty in the US: Economic Theories for Change
    Greater Inequality Leading to Surging UK Crime Stats – London Police Chief
    Researchers Use Satellite Imagery to Map Economic Inequality Among Indians
    British Prime Minister Pledges to Fight Gendered Pay Inequality
    Bread and Circuses: WSJ Tries to Bury Its Own Deep Dive Into US Inequality
    Tags:
    gender equality, gender gap, gender discrimination, wealth inequality, social inequality, income inequality, inequality, worldwide web, rural, poor, Internet accessibility, United Nations, World Wide Web (WWW) Foundation, Earth, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse