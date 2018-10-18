Russian Investigators Identify Responsible for Failed Soyuz Launch - Source

"The responsibility of certain employees is being established. The responsible [for the incident] are not only those who did something wrong but also their managers and supervisors as their task was to prevent any wrong actions," the source said.
Earlier in the day, a source at the spaceport told Sputnik that the state commission investigating the incident tended to believe that an "unintentional error" occurred during the assembly of the carrier rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. However, the source added that it was still "an open question why the mistake had not been noticed by the inspectors."
Launches of Soyuz carrier rockets have been suspended following the October 11 accident during the launch of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new International Space Station (ISS) crew members on board.
A Russian space industry source told Sputnik earlier this week that the commission would draw its final conclusions on the causes of the incident on October 20.
