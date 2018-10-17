YouTube Goes Down for Many Users Worldwide, Says Working on Resolving It

The Google-owned world's largest online video website has failed to load for many users around the world on Wednesday. People on Twitter reported troubles accessing YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music services.
According to the downdetector.com website, more than 2000 people reported this problem. Meanwhile, users in the comments section on the website reported the services malfunctioning in India, Malaysia, US, UK, Taiwan, Italy, Philippines and many other countries.
YouTube responded to this by tweeting that they were working on resolving the issue and will let people once it fixed.
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
