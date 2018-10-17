YouTube Goes Down for Many Users Worldwide, Says Working on Resolving It

Popular video-sharing website YouTube went down on Wednesday for many users around the world with users experiencing problems accessing its services.

The Google-owned world's largest online video website has failed to load for many users around the world on Wednesday. People on Twitter reported troubles accessing YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music services.

© Photo : YouTube went down on Wednesday for many users around the world

According to the downdetector.com website, more than 2000 people reported this problem. Meanwhile, users in the comments section on the website reported the services malfunctioning in India, Malaysia, US, UK, Taiwan, Italy, Philippines and many other countries.

YouTube responded to this by tweeting that they were working on resolving the issue and will let people once it fixed.