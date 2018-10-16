EU to Be Able to Use Ariane 6 Carrier Rockets for Manned Space Flights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The new EU Ariane 6 carrier rocket will be able to fulfill various tasks including ensuring manned space flights, President of the Ariane Group Alain Charmeau said.

“The United States is surpassing Europe due to resumption of NASA and SpaceX manned flights starting from 2019. India is also surpassing Europe due to the program scheduled for 2022. Ariane 6 has not thought about implementation of such a task [manned flights] but it will be able to adapt,” Charmeau told the Figaro newspaper.

The Ariane Group president pointed out that the company wanted to create a carrier rocket that would be able to fulfill a number of tasks and replace all current carrier rockets.

The Ariane 6 rocket will be able to place into orbit satellites with the weight from 50 kilograms (over 110 pounds) to more than 5 tonnes.

Construction of the first such rocket is going to start in late 2018 while the first flight is scheduled for July 16, 2020.