Register
03:11 GMT +314 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Quantum Gravity Photon Race.

    ‘Soft Hair’: Legendary Physicist Stephen Hawking’s Final Paper Published

    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking’s final scientific paper has been released, and it delves into what happens when objects enter black holes, those regions of spacetime with such strong gravitational effects that nothing, including particles and electromagnetic radiation such as light, can escape.

    The work probes the black hole ‘information paradox,' the idea that physical information could permanently disappear into a black hole. The paper was completed just days before Hawking's death in March. The work was summarized by his colleagues at Cambridge and Harvard universities. 

    British theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking gives a lecture during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on September 23, 2014.
    © AFP 2018 / Desiree Martin
    Stephen Hawking's Voice to be Broadcast Into Black Hole in Space

    According to Malcolm Perry, a professor of theoretical physics at Cambridge and co-author of the paper "Black Hole Entropy and Soft Hair," the information paradox was "at the center of Hawking's life" for over 40 years.

    The beginning of the puzzle originated in 1915 when Albert Einstein published his theory of general relativity, in which the famed physicist determined that the laws of physics hold for all non-accelerating observers and that the speed of light in a vacuum is independent of the motion of observers. In addition, Einstein's theory predicted that black holes are defined by mass, charge and spin.

    More than 60 years later, Hawking added to Einstein's work, claiming that black holes also have a temperature, suggesting that, because hot objects lose heat space in space, black holes ultimately must dissolve due to entropy. However, according to quantum physics, information contained in an object is never lost. The question that thus remains becomes: what happens to all the information that spills into a black hole?

    "The difficulty is that if you throw something into a black hole it looks like it disappears," Perry said, cited on Wednesday by the Guardian. "How could the information in that object ever be recovered if the black hole then disappears itself?"

    In his last publication, Hawking and his colleagues explain how some information tossed into black holes could be preserved. When an object is sucked into a black hole, the black hole's temperature should change. In addition, entropy, a measure of any object's internal disorder, should also change as well. In fact, entropy increases as the black hole's temperature increases.

    Physicists show that a black hole's entropy can be recorded by photons around the black hole's event horizon, the boundary at which the gravitational pull of the black hole is so great that even light cannot escape. This layer of photons at the surface of the event horizon is now known as "soft hair."

    "What this paper does is show that ‘soft hair' can account for the entropy," Perry told the Guardian. "It's telling you that soft hair really is doing the right stuff."

    "We don't know that Hawking entropy accounts for everything you could possibly throw at a black hole, so this is really a step along the way. We think it's a pretty good step, but there is a lot more work to be done," Perry added.

    Just a few days before Hawking died, Perry called the physicist to update him on the research.

    "It was very difficult for Stephen to communicate and I was put on a loudspeaker to explain where we had got to. When I explained it, he simply produced an enormous smile. I told him we'd got somewhere. He knew the final result," Perry noted. 

    Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Stardust to Dust: Stephen Hawking’s Ashes to Lie Near Graves of Newton, Darwin in Westminster Abbey

    Perry and his colleagues are now planning on discovering how information connected to entripy is stored in soft hair and how that information is released when a black hole dissipates.

    "If I throw something in, is all of the information about what it is stored [available] on the black hole's horizon?" Perry said. "That is what is required to solve the information paradox. If it's only half of it, or 99 percent, that is not enough, you have not solved the information paradox problem.

    "It's a step on the way, but it is definitely not the entire answer. We have slightly fewer puzzles than we had before, but there are definitely some perplexing issues left," he added.

    According to Marika Taylor, professor of theoretical physics at Southampton University and Hawking's former student, "Understanding the microscopic origin of this entropy — what are the underlying quantum states that the entropy counts?— has been one of the great challenges of the last 40 years."

    "This paper proposes a way to understand entropy for astrophysical black holes based on symmetries of the event horizon. The authors have to make several non-trivial assumptions so the next steps will be to show that these assumptions are valid," Taylor added.

    Juan Maldacena at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton added: "Hawking found that black holes have a temperature. For ordinary objects we understand temperature as due to the motion of the microscopic constituents of the system. For example, the temperature of air is due to the motion of the molecules: the faster they move, the hotter it is."

    "For black holes, it is unclear what those constituents are, and whether they can be associated to the horizon of a black hole. In some physical systems that have special symmetries, the thermal properties can be calculated in terms of these symmetries. This paper shows that near the black hole horizon we have one of these special symmetries," Maldacena noted.

    Hawking — a British theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and director of research at the Center for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge — is the first scientist to set out a theory of cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. 

    British theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking gives a lecture during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on September 23, 2014.
    © AFP 2018 / Desiree Martin
    Heritage of the Great: Hawking Questioned Fundamental Physics - Analyst

    The famous physicist suffered from a form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the famous baseball player who had the disease. ALS gradually paralyzed him, although Hawking surprised doctors by living for 55 more years following his diagnosis at the age of 21. The disease ordinarily causes death within just a handful of years.

    Despite his immobility, Hawking continued to speak before wide audiences in a wheelchair using a voice synthesizer that quickly became his trademark.

    His body is buried in London's Westminster Abbey, alongside Sir Isaac Newton and near Charles Darwin.

    Related:

    Football Star Neymar Slammed Over Bizarre Tribute to Stephen Hawking
    Legendary Physicist Stephen Hawking Dies Aged 76
    Hawking Sheds Light on What Happened Before the Universe Was Born (VIDEO)
    Move Over Hawking: New Observations Challenge Current Cosmological Model
    Humans on Earth Will Perish in 600 Years, Stephen Hawking Warns
    Tags:
    black hole, quantum physics, physics, Stephen Hawking
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse