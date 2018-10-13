‘Teslaquila’: Elon Musk Dropping Own Agave Brand

It began as an April Fool’s Day joke but soon took on a life of its own.

Tesla Motors has submitted a trademark application in the US for its own brand of the popular alcohol, termed, amusingly: ‘Teslaquila.'

Filed on October 8 as "based on intent to use," indicating that Tesla does not yet have a product ready for market, the Teslaquila brand trademark — described in the application as a distilled agave liquor — will only be granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) if and when the electric automobile maker ramps up production of the tequila.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

According to reports, Tesla investors were less than pleased when, on April 1 of this year, company co-founder Musk tweeted a satirical image of himself apparently drunk and lying on the side of one of his company's cars while displaying a cardboard cutout with a Tesla logo and the word ‘bankwupt!' scrawled across.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

The mercurial American entrepreneur saw Tesla shares drop the next day, closing down some 5 percent.

Musk, currently Tesla's CEO, tweeted on Friday that a new branded tequila was in the works and has posted a placeholder label mockup for a Teslaquila bottle.