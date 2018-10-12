Register
05:04 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Space

    CSIRO Telescope Helps Astronomers Detect 20 New Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A team of researchers using a radio telescope network in Western Australia noted in their recently published findings that they managed to detect 20 news fast radio bursts (FRBs).

    An FRB, the first of which was identified in 2007 from archival footage collected by the Parkes radio dish in Australia in 2001, is a unique high-energy pulse that is said to contain an intense emission of radio light similar to that of the Sun, according to Space.com.

    "We've found 20 fast radio bursts in a year, almost doubling the number detected worldwide since they were discovered in 2007," Ryan Shannon, the lead author of the study, said in a news release.

    The launch of the Soyuz-FG on October 11
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    From SpaceX to Soyuz: Five Most Recent Space Launch Failures That Made Headlines

    "Using the new technology of the Australia Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), we've also proved that fast radio bursts are coming from the other side of the universe rather than from our own galactic neighbourhood."

    The study, published on Thursday in Nature, states that researchers were able to make their grand discovery through the use of the ASKAP, which is a network of 36 radio dishes that belongs to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), an Australian agency responsible for scientific research.

    "The telescope has a whopping field of view of 30 square degrees, 100 times larger than the full moon. And, by using the telescope's dish antennas in a radical way, with each pointing at a different part of the sky, we observed 240 square degrees all at once — about a thousand times the area of the full moon," Keith Bannister, a CSIRO engineer, said in a statement released by the agency.

    "ASKAP is astoundingly good for this work."

    Though researchers were able to detect one of the nearest known FRBs, FRB171020, which was detected some 425 million light-years from Earth, their findings also raised more questions about the possibility of there being two different classes of FRBs and whether the brightness and dispersion of an FRB could lead researchers to what's causing the burst.

    Senior Astronomer at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute says that receiving messages from alien civilizations would have profound consequences for human civilization on earth.
    © Flickr/ encouragement
    Promising 'Technostructures:' NASA Renews Its Interest in Alien Search in Space

    The majority of officials are still unsure what actually causes FRBs, although theories have involved the mention of alien civilizations.

    "Because we've shown that fast radio bursts come from far away, we can use them to detect all the missing matter located in the space between galaxies — which is a really exciting discovery," Jean-Pierre Macquart, a fellow researcher on the study, said.

    The next challenge researchers plan to tackle is pinpointing the locations of the bursts.

    Related:

    Test Launch of Russia's New Unmanned Space Vehicle Could Be Postponed - Source
    'Lack of Regulation' Puts at Severe Risk Global Space Exploration - Scholar
    Associate Professor: UN is Only Option in Multilateral Discussion of Outer Space
    Richard Branson Says Virgin Galactic Ship Will Reach Space 'Within Weeks'
    Russia to Help India in its First Manned Space Mission
    Tags:
    Fast Radio Burst (FRB), Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), Western Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse