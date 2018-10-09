Register
00:11 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space

    NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Will Soon Leave the Solar System

    NASA/JPL/Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    7311

    Judging by a recent increase in cosmic rays, scientists estimate that the Voyager 2 probe may be nearing the edge of the solar system. Once it passes through the heliopause, the 41-year-old probe will become only the second man-made object to enter interstellar space.

    The two Voyager probes have been on a deep space sojourn since 1977, and Voyager 2 has covered roughly 11 billion miles in that time, or more than 118 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun. Voyager 1 left the solar system in 2012 and is slightly farther away, at 13.2 billion miles from the Sun.

    This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an asteroid and asteroid explorer Hayabusa2.
    © AP Photo / JAXA handout
    Japanese Space Probe Successfully Lands Two Robots on Asteroid

    The Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported on October 5 that the Voyager 2 probe has been detecting a roughly 5 percent increase in cosmic rays in the last two months — an important sign that it's nearing the edge of the Sun's influence, where our star's vast magnetic field no longer blocks oncoming rays from outer space. Beyond that barrier, called the heliopause, lies open space.

    "We're seeing a change in the environment around Voyager 2, there's no doubt about that," Voyager Project Scientist Ed Stone told the JPL. "We're going to learn a lot in the coming months, but we still don't know when we'll reach the heliopause. We're not there yet — that's one thing I can say with confidence."

    ​In May 2012, Voyager 1 experienced what Voyager 2 is seeing now, and it passed through the heliopauce about three months afterward. However, NASA scientists caution that Voyager 2's timeline may be a bit different, since it's not passing the same way its sister probe did.

    Artist's impression of an active volcano on Venus.
    © ESA/AOES
    US-Russian Space Probe Venera-D May be Launched in 2026-2027 – Russian Space Institute

    The two probes' primary missions were to photograph Jupiter and Saturn up-close for the first time. After that, though, their paths split: Voyager 1 was sent on a special mission to photograph Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which, with its thick atmosphere and large size, scientists consider "one of the most Earth-like worlds we have found to date," Space.com quoted NASA as saying.

    Voyager 1 then shot out of the solar system at an oblique angle, away from the solar system's disk, which is how it left the system first. Voyager 2, on the other hand, continued onward to the outer planets, photographing Uranus and Neptune in significant detail for the first time.

    After that, the two probes began the Voyager Interstellar Mission, which has provided NASA scientists with the first measurements of the vast outer regions of the solar system beyond the eight planets, and now interstellar space.

    However, the two spacecrafts' batteries are slowly failing. Last year, NASA scientists told Space.com the Voyager 1 probe may only have "two to three years" left before its systems no longer receive enough charge to continue functioning, while Voyager 2 is estimated to continue sending back data until around 2025 or so.

    Related:

    First Photos From Successful Japanese Space Probe Robot Landing on Asteroid
    From Probe Flotillas Over Venus to Moon Bases: Roscosmos' Amazing Plans (VIDEOS)
    Parker Solar Probe Could Help to Elaborate Advance Warnings for Earth - Scholars
    NASA Parker Solar Probe Blasts Off on Historic Mission to Sun
    NASA Solar Probe Launches Saturday on Daring Mission to Touch Sun
    Tags:
    astronomy, interstellar, cosmic rays, exit, Voyager spacecraft, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Solar System
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse