SpaceX Lands Used Falcon 9 on West Coast for First Time (VIDEOS)

"Falcon 9 has landed – first West Coast land landing of an orbital class rocket booster… Successful deployment of SAOCOM 1A to low Earth orbit confirmed," the firm tweeted.
The rocket carrying the Earth-monitoring satellite blasted off Sunday from a launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Lompoc, California.
My view of the @SpaceX launch from @NBCLA. pic.twitter.com/iW3x7IT0Qo— David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) 8 октября 2018 г.
Me: doing laundry— Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) 8 октября 2018 г.
My sister: (Screaming) “Get outside QUICK!!”
Me: 😳 Drops laundry & grabs phone… #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/DFabdMYDCN
@SpaceX @elonmusk #SpaceX launch tonight was amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/ktqo30JjTC— Krystal Davis (@Teetixoxo) October 8, 2018
SpaceX has already touched down reusable boosters on drone ships in the ocean and on concrete pads in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
But this was the first time a booster made a ground landing on the West Coast, on Vandenberg's Landing Zone 4, marking the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster.
