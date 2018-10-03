Twitter Explodes as Users Report Instagram Down Globally

According to the website Downdetector, users in Europe, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, as well as parts of the US have been experienceing issues with Instagram.
READ MORE: Facebook Users Report Social Media is Down in US, Europe
The first thing users do when Instagram is down appears to be tweeting to find out if they are alone in their difficulties with the social media platform. They have been using a very popular hashtag — #InstagramDown.
Me running to twitter to see if I’m not the only one who’s Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/tQVhItKRjd— Shannon Jenkins (@its_shanzey) 3 октября 2018 г.
Who else comes straight to Twitter to see if Instagram is down 😂🙈 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KrPtdZj3PY— Emma Mumford (@CouponQueenEmma) 3 октября 2018 г.
When Instagram is down, so everyone rushes Twitter 😂 #instagramdown #igdown #Instagram #InstagramHackEd pic.twitter.com/hluV4n2eqW— Alex Yen (@AlexYen20) 3 октября 2018 г.
1. I can't refresh my instagram feed— Leonardo Liberti (@liberti65) 3 октября 2018 г.
2. I uninstall the instagram app to makesure it was my connection
3. I re-install the instagram app
4. When i want to sign in, I can't do that, so the problem is: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7RaV8XHqD9
Since #instagram down right now I’m watching as everyone coming to twitter like.. pic.twitter.com/6Y9k4H1lUe— Jaslyn (@Dxddyalxe1) 3 октября 2018 г.
My instagram WONT LOAD— nat (@boysndthegirls) 3 октября 2018 г.
When Instagram is down and every one flocks to Twitter. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/xG6sfweFtO— Mohin Malik (@mohin_malik) 3 октября 2018 г.
People trying to find out if Instagram is down like— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) 3 октября 2018 г.
#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB
When people try to access Instagram, the social media platform displays a "5xx Server Error":
I'm guessing Instagram is down? pic.twitter.com/C860HJUMXw— Talia Arte (@TaliaArte) 3 октября 2018 г.
Instagram on the internet #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/i2d0aStLEF— SkarryProductions (@MiDorFeed9) 3 октября 2018 г.
#Instagram is crashed. 5xx Server Error pic.twitter.com/5OnDbRpSPs— JP (@patel_jugal) 3 октября 2018 г.
Neither Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing platform, nor Instagram have commented on the reasons behind the technical issue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)