First UAE Astronaut to Fly to ISS for 11-Day Mission on April 5, 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 5, 2019, and will return to Earth on April 16, 2019, the ISS launch schedule, shared with Sputnik, has shown.

According to the document, an astronaut will fly to the ISS on board the Russian Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft.

It has not been determined yet if Hazza Mansouri or Sultan Nayadi will take part in the mission. Both astronauts have qualified for it and have begun their training in Russia earlier in September.

A UAE astronaut will fly to the ISS as part of the crew comprising Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronaut Christina Koch and will return to Earth together with Aleksey Ovchinin from Russia and Nick Hague from the United States.