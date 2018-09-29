US Hosts Responsible Use of Cyberspace Meeting at UN General Assembly

"On September 28, 2018, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan hosted a ministerial meeting on advancing responsible state behavior and deterring malicious activity in cyberspace," the readout said on Friday.
"Responsible states must comply with their obligations under international law…. [I]mplementation of political confidence-building measures can help bring stability to cyberspace," Sullivan told an on-the-record briefing in New York.
Sullivan said there must be consequences for states that acted contrary to this framework and called upon all nations to work together to hold states accountable for their malicious cyber activity, the readout said.
