Got a Question for Cosmonauts? Ask Away With Sputnik's 'Ask a Cosmonaut' Contest

Sputnik, its parent company Rossiya Segodyna and the Moscow Science Festival have launched an exciting campaign allowing people from around the world to pose questions to real cosmonauts during a live video uplink with the International Space Station next month.

Preparations are already underway for the live ISS transmission, organized by Russia's Roscosmos space agency. The uplink will take place October 14 as part of the NaukaO+ All-Russian Science Festival.

Taking part is easy. Just go on Sputnik's Facebook or Twitter pages using the relevant links and type your question in the comments section. If chosen, your question just may be conveyed by Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazansky to the current crew of the ISS.

"A direct connection with the ISS and the opportunity to meet with people who have been aboard the station brings young people closer to space like nothing else can," Ryazansky said. In the veteran cosmonaut's view, the event will help aspiring young people who are interested in space realize that "everything is possible if you have the desire, aspiration and perseverance."

Running October 12-14, the XIII NaukaO+ is expected to become the largest popular science event of its kind in the world, focusing on themes including the science of the future, and Russia's global scientific role. The Festival promises to bring together the most eminent scientists and academic from around the world and attract close to 900,000 visitors.