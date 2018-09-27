Register
19:07 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A couple in bed

    Here Is What Constitutes a Major Turn-Off for Both Men and Women Dating Online

    © Photo
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Factors including income, culture and religious orientation are all now less important in the overall search for a partner, according to a new study on online dating.

    Factors including income, culture and religious orientation are all now less important in the overall search for a partner, according to a new study on online dating.

    Men and women seeking partners on dating websites and more recently via mobile applications have become more tolerant.  

    "However, this increased openness hasn't yet scaled up on a societal level, with marked gender inequalities focused on physical attractiveness and male-led communication still apparent," Dr Taha Yasseri, leading researcher in a study from the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford and the dating website eharmony.

    Good looks are less important to women, which results in men who score between 5-9 on 'attractiveness' actually receive more messages than men who score 10/10.

    When it comes to online dating, men are more likely to make the first move and pursue women with high levels of self-rated attractiveness.

    Couple
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tinder for the Nudist! Dating Site That Allows You to Upload Naked Photos
    This is according to a major new study from the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford and eharmony, which tracked changing preferences and communication patterns among single Brits over the past decade. Researchers analyzed 150K profiles in the biggest study into dating trends of its kind — marking the online dating platform's 10-year UK anniversary.

    Despite marked changed to the online dating landscape — including the emergence of more app based platforms — researchers found that traditional gender roles and expectations persist. In fact, the number of men initiating conversations online has increased, from 6% in 2008 to 30% in 2018. What's more, when women do make the first move, they receive 15% less communication than men.

    Men also demonstrate more confidence in their selection of a potential partner, sending more messages to women with a self-rated attractiveness score of between 8-9. Good looks are less important to women — men who score between 5-9 on 'attractiveness' actually receive more messages than men who score 10/10.

    "Interestingly, self-identifying as 'sexual' is a major turn-off for both genders. Men and women who do so receive less messages overall," the research revealed.

    A smoking habit in prospective partners polarized opinions, 58% considered it not important, while 40% said it was "very important." Both men and women are less concerned with their potential better halves' consumption of alcohol — 77% responding "not important" to "somewhat not important" in 2018.

    A young woman
    CC0
    These Oscar-Winning Films Harness the Power to Increase Your Sex Appeal

    The research revealed that those men, who upload more photos of themselves on their dating profiles, receive more messages from interested contenders. Scoring highly on athleticism, agreeableness and altruism for men also raises their chances of finding that one special person.

    In women, the most desirable features included being athletic, alongside being romantic or altruistic. However, a woman indexed as anxious or clever would decrease the likelihood receiving messages.

    University of Oxford researchers analyzed 150K profiles in the biggest study into dating trends of its kind — marking the 10-year UK anniversary of the dating platform eharmony.

    Related:

    New FB Feature Will Help Start Romantic Ties by Offering Pick-Up Lines on Dates
    Tinder for the Nudist! Dating Site That Allows You to Upload Naked Photos
    These Oscar-Winning Films Harness the Power to Increase Your Sex Appeal
    Tags:
    relationship, online dating, men, women
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse