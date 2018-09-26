Russia to Create Technology to Identify Terrorist Bases on Drone Photos in 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientists are successfully developing technologies to automatically identify terrorist bases in photographs taken by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and are expected to complete their project next year, head of the information research department of the Foundation for Advanced Research (FPI) Sergei Garbuk told Sputnik.

"The project is developing very successfully. A number of field tests have been conducted, which confirm the effectiveness of the developed technologies. The project is expected to be completed in 2019," Garbuk said.

According to Garbuk, two technologies are being created within the framework of this project. The first one is aimed at detecting arms caches and terrorist shelters in photos taken by drones.

"The second technology is connected with tasks of a defensive nature — the automatic detection of aviation, naval equipment, land armament on images obtained from space," Garbuk added.

The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is the primary developer of the technology.

The FPI was founded in 2012 to boost research on and production of technology for the Russian military. The foundation is currently working on over 50 projects, labs for which have been set up at leading Russian universities and research institutes.