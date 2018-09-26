Register
03:35 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This computer graphics image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows an asteroid and asteroid explorer Hayabusa2.

    Asteroid Landing: To Know an Asteroid is to Know Our Solar System - Yuichi Tsuda

    © AP Photo / JAXA handout
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japan’s space agency has successfully landed two rovers on an asteroid for the first time in history. The robotic explorers were dispatched to the Ryugu asteroid from the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft on Friday. Scientists say that studying asteroids could help shed light on the formation of the Solar System 4.6 bln years ago and the evolution of Earth.

    Sputnik talked about Japan's successful landing of two rovers on an asteroid with Dr. Yuichi Tsuda, Hayabusa-2 project manager.

    Sputnik: This is such an exciting mission and this is, I think, a unique mission and the first of its kind. Could you please share some of the challenges that you encountered in preparing and executing this mission?

    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: I will especially explain how difficult the rover's mission that we made last week [was]. Our rovers separated from the mother spacecraft 55 meters above the asteroid surface — that left them just a 3 cm per second release velocity, so at such a low altitude, a very gentle separation, very accurate calculation for this operation. It occurred as far as 300 million kilometers away, so I think you can imagine it must be very difficult.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us in detail about what this mission will entail? What will the rovers do?

    The Hayabusa 2 probe and an asteroid - visualization
    © Wikimedia Commons/ Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR)
    Japanese Probe Explores Possible Earth-Impacting Asteroid Ryugu (PHOTOS)
    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: The two rovers were separated from the mother spacecraft and they are now moving, actually hopping, across the surface to capture surface images, measure temperatures and gather asteroid information.

    Sputnik: Usually when we send things to outer space, we send them to huge heavenly bodies like the Moon. What is the size of an asteroid in comparison to the Moon? This is quite tiny isn't it? Does it make it more difficult to actually land a rover on this kind of heavenly body?

    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: Yes, the asteroid Ryugu is just 900m across, so it means the size itself is very small and also the gravity is very, very small. So if you drop rovers from very far, they can easily miss the asteroid and fly away; if you drop rovers too fast and make them hit the surface very hard, they can easily break. If you drop the rovers in the wrong place, they can easily get stuck between rocks. We have to release the rovers at a very low altitude, very gently, to a very limited place. That's very different from our landing on the Moon or other big planets.

    Sputnik: Why wasn't this done before? Obviously because it's very difficult, but was there some kind of breakthrough in technology that allowed you to do this? Or were just the first people brave enough to try to do something like this?

    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: I think the reason is just because it's very challenging. The breakthrough for us is the perfect combination of ground control and spacecraft autonomy and everything has to be perfect to realize this rover landing. Some past missions attempted to put landers on an asteroid or comet surface like the Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous (NEAR) Shoemaker mission of NASA and Rosetta mission of ESA, but none of them tried to make the rovers move on the asteroid surface and Japan actually attempted to do a single mobile rover landing in the Hayabusa-1 mission 13 years ago, but it failed. So we ourselves have already experienced how difficult such an attempt is. We're proud that this time we have succeeded with two rovers landing at once and both of them actually hopping across the asteroid in perfectly healthy condition.

    Sputnik: Very exciting, but tell us why this 900 meter asteroid — Ryugu — why was this chosen for the mission?

    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Boeing’s Takeover of Satellite Firm Further Consolidates Space Defense Industry
    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: Generally asteroids sometimes are called fossils of the solar system. They were born a few billion years ago without weathering nor chemical change because of their very small size. To know an asteroid is like knowing our solar system and the asteroid Ryugu is a special kind of asteroid believed to contain water and carbon-related materials. Water and carbon are very important for any life on Earth, so we think exploring such a celestial body should bring us fruitful scientific knowledge on how life in our solar system was born and how life has bloomed, especially on Earth.

    Sputnik: So what kind of samples will it be collecting? I guess soil and rock samples, but is there any chance that anything living could be on this, if there's carbon on that asteroid is there any possibility that we could see any signs of anything that was once alive?

    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: Our aim is to collect about 100 mg minimum to about a few grams of soil to bring back to Earth. We believe it should contain some organic material, including carbon and water-related things. By obtaining such extraterrestrial material, it should contain some information on the solar system's history and life on Earth.

    Sputnik: I understand that there is also going to be a crater created by these rovers; can you tell us why this is important? How will this be done?

    Dr. Yuichi Tsuda: Hayabusa-2 is going to collect the sample from the surface, but we're not satisfied with just collecting samples only from the surface, but [we want] to know more about the asteroid, we want to know the information under the surface. To do that we want to expose the underground material by making a crater. That's why we're going to attempt generating a crater.

    Related:

    First Photos From Successful Japanese Space Probe Robot Landing on Asteroid
    Scientists Measure Asteroid in Solar System for First Time: It’s HUGE
    NASA Takes PHOTOS of Ancient Asteroid That Might Have Granted Life to Earth
    ‘Great Test of the System’: Hawaiian Telescope Detected Asteroid Over Africa
    Giant Asteroid Headed Toward Earth is Visible to Human Eye
    Japan's Hayabusa2 Probe Nears Ryugu Asteroid After Flying 2Bn Miles in 3.5 Years
    WATCH: Asteroid Explodes Over Botswana
    Tags:
    space exploration, landing, asteroid, Space, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse