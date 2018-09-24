Register
00:21 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Doctor

    New Electrical Stimulation Therapy Allows Paralyzed Patients to Walk Again

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Two recently published studies demonstrating the ability of epidural electrical stimulation (EES) to restore motor ability in some patients with complete spinal cord injuries provide a powerful proof of concept for healing partially paralyzed people.

    Simultaneous studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine and in Nature Medicine on September 24 report that following months of EES, patients who had no "voluntary movement or sphincter function below the level of injury," but retained some sensation, were able to recover some of their mobility and walk upright using a walker.

    Work of Kaliningrad Center of Cardiovascular Surgery
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    New Improvised Medical Capsule to Treat Strokes and Spinal Cord Injuries

    The first study saw researchers from the University of Louisville heal two of four patients in their test to the point that they "achieved over-ground walking (not on a treadmill)," a process that for one person took 278 sessions of epidural stimulation and gait training and the other 81 sessions over a period of 15 weeks. All four achieved, at the very least, independent standing and trunk stability, according to the study.

    The second study, done by the Mayo Clinic, reported on only a single patient, but that person, using a similar method for 43 weeks of "dynamic task-specific training in the presence of EES, termed multi-modal rehabilitation (MMR)," was able to regain "bilateral stepping on a treadmill, independent from trainer assistance or BWS [body weight support system]," the study reported. Further, the therapy "enabled independent stepping over ground while using a front-wheeled walker with trainer assistance at the hips to maintain balance" and "engaged sensorimotor networks to achieve dynamic performance of standing and stepping."

    "To our knowledge," the doctors wrote, "this is the first report of independent stepping enabled by task-specific training in the presence of EES by a human with complete loss of lower extremity sensorimotor function due to SCI [spinal cord injury]."

    "The history of spinal cord injury research is we have 50 years or more of essentially failed trials, with no positive findings," David Darrow, a neurosurgery resident at the University of Minnesota Medical School who was not involved in either study, told the Washington Post for an article printed Monday. "This is sort of a new era."

    Robotics
    © Photo : Pixabay
    'Simply Move': Prosthetic Technology Offers New Hope Spinal Cord Injury Victims

    The publication noted that Darrow had also been implanting a stimulator device in people with spinal cord injuries.

    Darrow told the Post the studies have numerous caveats and leave many questions unanswered, such as how well the method will work in the broader population of people with spinal cord injuries. Another problem is that all of the patients who received the therapy did so within a couple of years of their spinal cord injuries, and all were fairly young, in their 20s and 30s. Darrow told the Post his oldest subject was in his 50s and that he had also used the stimulator implant in someone 17 years after their injury. It's unclear what the results of Darrow's efforts were.

    The genesis of the idea of using epidural electrical stimulators to restore movement came from a 2011 report by the same University of Louisville research team. Researchers repurposed a device typically used to manage chronic pain to stimulate the spinal cord of a paralyzed patient instead, the Post reported.

    Rats
    © Flickr/ Sarah Laval
    Russian Researchers Create Technology to 'Replace' Severed Spinal Cord

    "The basis of this work is that the spinal circuitry is sophisticated and really has the same properties that the brain does in many ways, and in the context of this study, really what is shown is it has the capability of relearning to walk in the right conditions," said Susan Harkema, associate scientific director of the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center at the University of Louisville, who pioneered the technique in people.

    Harkema told the Post the fix isn't a restoration of the spinal connection, but instead combines electrical stimulation and a relearning of muscle memory — how we think about making our body do what we want it to.

    "The important point is this technology may be able to give back functional control, to stand and take independent steps,"said Kendall Lee, a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic. "So it really gives hope to people who are faced with paralysis."

    Related:

    Free Penis Enlargement Therapy, Moped Mugging Crash Course Offered to Londoners
    Human Trials of Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease to Begin in Japan
    Shock Therapy on Children: 'It's Like a Cattle Prod' - Analyst
    Indian State Adopts 'Cow Therapy' to Reform Prisoners
    K-Pop Therapy? NK Soldier, Defector Enjoying South Korean Music and US TV Series
    Tags:
    study, therapy, electric muscle stimulation, healing, injury, spinal surgery
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok