Register
22:09 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Earthquake

    Novel Risk Modelling Developed in UK to Enhance Earthquake Risk Reduction

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earthquakes are one of the deadliest natural disasters and have taken countless lives around the globe. Now, academics from Durham University's Department of Geography have created a methodology that will provide contingency planners with a fuller picture of earthquake risks and boost knowledge of risk reduction.

    The approach, called "ensemble modelling," allows the researchers to better understand where risks are greater due to relative vulnerability of communities, or their location in relation to identified likely earthquake impacts.

    "Traditional assessments of seismic risk focus primarily on improving understanding of earthquake hazard, in terms of potential ground shaking but for contingency planning, it is the potential impacts of an earthquake that are of more importance. Our method provides critical information on the likelihood, and probable scale, of impacts in future earthquakes. We hope this can help better inform how governments and aid agencies direct limited disaster mitigation resources, for example how they distribute resources geographically," Dr. Tom Robinson, Durham University Department of Geography, said.

    Image from Gorkha earthquake, Nepal, 2015. Strong shaking during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake destroyed over 450,000 houses and resulted in more than 8500 fatalities. 75% of the scenarios modeled in the study resulted in more fatalities than the 2015 event suggesting future earthquakes could be far more damaging.
    © Photo : Durham University
    Image from Gorkha earthquake, Nepal, 2015. Strong shaking during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake destroyed over 450,000 houses and resulted in more than 8500 fatalities. 75% of the scenarios modeled in the study resulted in more fatalities than the 2015 event suggesting future earthquakes could be far more damaging.

    Together with Nepal's National Society of Earthquake Technology, the team modeled fatalities from 90 different scenario earthquakes and established whether or not the impacts were specific to a certain scenario.

    "The results showed that for most districts in Nepal similar impacts occurred irrespective of the scenario earthquake and that impacts were typically closer to the minimum rather than the worst-case scenario. This suggests that planning for the worst-case scenario in Nepal may place an unnecessarily large burden on the limited resources available. Our results also showed that the most at-risk districts are predominantly in rural western Nepal and that there are around 9.5 million Nepalese people who live in districts that are at a higher seismic risk than the capital, Kathmandu," Dr. Robinson said.

    Image from Gorkha earthquake, Nepal, 2015. Strong shaking during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake destroyed over 450,000 houses and resulted in more than 8500 fatalities. 75% of the scenarios modeled in the study resulted in more fatalities than the 2015 event suggesting future earthquakes could be far more damaging.
    © Photo : Durham University
    Image from Gorkha earthquake, Nepal, 2015. Strong shaking during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake destroyed over 450,000 houses and resulted in more than 8500 fatalities. 75% of the scenarios modeled in the study resulted in more fatalities than the 2015 event suggesting future earthquakes could be far more damaging.

    The novel approach is not only relevant to Nepal, it can be applied anywhere, to help inform earthquake disaster risk reduction planning.

    The findings of the study were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on September 24. 

    Related:

    Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Peru - US Geological Survey
    Death Toll From Hokkaido Earthquake Reaches 21
    Hokkaido Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 16, Another 26 People Missing - Reports
    Tags:
    earthquake, seismic zones, safety, seismic activity, geography, research
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse