Russia’s RSC Energia Ready to Offer Tourist Moon Flights – Source

On Tuesday, SpaceX said that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa would become the first private passenger to fly around the moon aboard the BFR launch vehicle. The flight is expected to take place in 2023.
The spacecraft may be launched into space with the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket — after that the Angara rocket carrier would launch a transfer-orbit stage with an additional pressurized module into space, which after that would couple with the Soyuz spacecraft and set off for the Moon.
READ MORE: Ticket to the Moon: SpaceX Names Its First Lunar Passenger
He noted that it was Energia and the US’ Space Adventures tourism company Space Adventures who initially entered the commercial market with the offer of a lunar tourist flight. At first, the ticket cost $150 million, and later the price fell to $120 million due to lack of demand.
